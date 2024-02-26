Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Police register case against two teachers in connection with suicide of Class 7 student in Alappuzha

    A 13-year-old boy ended his life on Sunday (Feb 19) in Kalavur, Alappuzha. The parents of Prajith raised allegations and complaints against the school authorities.

    Kerala: Police register case against two teachers in connection with suicide of Class 7 student in Alappuzha rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 9:49 AM IST


    Alappuzha: The police have registered a case against two teachers in the suicide of a class 7 student in Alappuzha. The Mannanchery police have registered a case against the school's physical education teachers, Christhudas and Remya. A 13-year-old boy ended his life on Sunday (Feb 19) in Kalavur, Alappuzha. The parents of Prajith raised allegations and complaints against the school authorities. According to the family, the boy took a drastic step due to physical and mental torture by some teachers of the Holy Family Visitation Public School in Kattoor. The school management suspended three teachers for the suicide of 13-year-old students on Saturday. 

    Prajith and his classmate Vijay missed the last class period on February 16. The school used the microphone to announce after an extended hunt failed to locate them. The children came back soon after.

    Vijay claimed that after falling unconscious, he had gone to get water; however, the teachers did not think this was true. In the police complaint the family submitted, it states that PT teacher Kristhu Das scolded them by questioning if they used ganja and repeatedly struck the students with a cane. Teachers Reshma and Dolly scolded and embarrassed them in front of others later.

    According to his fellow students, Prajith was depressed when he got home. Prajith was spotted hanging in his school uniform as his elder brother Pranav arrived home. Despite being taken to the hospital immediately, his life could not be saved. 


     

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations rkn

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested anr

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested

    kerala news live 26 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Young man found dead inside his home in Alappuzha

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts as temperature rises in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts as temperature rises in the state

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns in Malappuram; several injured rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns in Malappuram; several injured

    Recent Stories

    New traffic violation alert in Karnataka: SMS to be sent within 2 minutes of signal violation vkp

    New traffic violation alert in Karnataka: SMS to be sent within 2 minutes of signal violation

    'Success' teaser: Tovino Thomas' film featuring Anweshippin Kandethum is OUT-watch rkn

    'Success' teaser: Tovino Thomas' film featuring Anweshippin Kandethum is OUT-watch

    Karnataka: 60% Kannada nameplate installation deadline due in 3 days, over 50,000 notices sent vkp

    Karnataka: 60% Kannada nameplate installation deadline due in 3 days, over 50,000 notices sent

    Viral Photo: Shah Rukh Khan SHOCKED fans by sharing shirtless post to promote his son's luxury clothing brand D'Yavol X RBA

    Viral Photo: Shah Rukh Khan SHOCKED fans by sharing shirtless post to promote his son's luxury clothing brand

    MEA rejects reports of Indians seeking discharge from Russian army, affirms active pursuit of cases AJR

    MEA rejects reports of Indians seeking discharge from Russian army, affirms active pursuit of cases

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon