Kerala: Police officer found dead at his home in Piravom, initial reports suggest suicide

A police officer, C. Biju, was found dead at his home in Piravom, Kochi, in a suspected case of suicide, with initial reports suggesting personal issues as the possible cause.

Kochi: A police officer has been found dead in what is suspected to be a case of suicide in Piravom here. The deceased has been identified as C. Biju, a driver at the Piravom Ramamangalam police station. His body was discovered at his home around noon by neighbours.

Initial reports suggest that personal issues may have led to his death. The body has been shifted to Piravom Taluk Hospital as investigations continue.

Recently, a Thunderbolt Commando officer, Vineeth, ended his life by shooting himself at the Areekode Armed Police Camp. His suicide note hinted at harassment by senior officers, stating that some individuals had betrayed him. Vineeth was a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the police camp. The note reportedly includes the names of two friends and a senior officer.

"He was discovered deceased, having discharged his firearm at himself. The circumstances leading to this drastic action remain under investigation," a police officer stated.

MLA T. Siddique has alleged that Vineeth was a victim of harassment within the police department. Siddique claimed that Vineeth faced severe mental harassment after failing a refresher course, highlighting the inhumane treatment by senior officers. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the death, criticizing the Home Department for failing to protect the rights of police personnel.

Siddique also pointed out that Vineeth was even denied leave to care for his pregnant wife. He stated that messages sent by Vineeth to his family regarding the harassment are in their possession. Furthermore, Siddique announced that Congress workers would march to the Malappuram SOG camp in protest.

