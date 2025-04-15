Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is set to deliver another electric-hybrid boat to Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML), adding to the fleet of 18 boats already delivered. KWML is also preparing to launch services to Mattancherry and Willingdon Island.

Kochi: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is nearing the completion of another vessel for the Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML). The shipyard had been contracted to build a total of 23 electric-hybrid boats. So far, 18 boats have been handed over, and the rest are scheduled for delivery in the upcoming months.

With 18 boats already delivered, the addition of this new vessel is expected to boost service frequency on high-demand routes and ease congestion at terminals during peak travel hours.

At present, Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) operates services along six routes linking various parts of the city. The arrival of the new boat will enhance service frequency and help reduce long queues at terminals during busy hours. KWML officials also mentioned that preparations are underway to launch services to Mattancherry and Willingdon Island.

"We have already issued a tender for the construction of a terminal at Ernakulam Jetty area. We can operate service to Mattancherry from Ernakulam boat jetty once it opens," said a KWML source.

