LIVE India News updates on April 15 Kerala: 'Waqf law not anti-Muslim, Munambam incident won't be repeated', says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified in Kochi that the recent amendments to the Waqf Act are not targeted against Muslims but are meant to correct long-standing legal flaws.
An elderly man took photos of a female devotee waiting outside the Dilwara Jain Temple in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.
Mandya’s police, led by SP N. Yatish, delivered undeniable truth in a child’s rape and murder case, earning trust. Hubli’s gunfire left a five-year-old’s killing mired in doubt.
MI batter Suryakumar Yadav praised MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube's match-winning partnership against LSG. CSK secured a crucial victory, ending their losing streak, with Dhoni's vintage performance silencing critics.
Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Allahabad High Court for its “objectionable” remarks in a rape case, questioning why the survivor was suggested to have "invited trouble."
Israel’s military confirmed the killing of Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah, a senior Hamas Nukhba Force commander involved in October 7 massacre and a February hostage release event. Asafah was eliminated in a targeted strike in central Gaza 2 weeks ago.
Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday alleged that a "political vendetta" was behind the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summoning him in connection with a land case in Gurugram.
Fugitive Indian Businessman Mehul Choksi's flat maintenance at Gokul Apartments in Malabar Hill in Mumbai has dues around Rs 63 lakh, a society member said on Monday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday moved the State Autonomy resolution in the legislative Assembly and formed a committee to recommend measures for the same. The State Autonomy resolution aims to urge the Central government to ensure that states get more powers.