02:41 PM (IST) Apr 15

LIVE India News updates on April 15 Kerala: 'Waqf law not anti-Muslim, Munambam incident won't be repeated', says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified in Kochi that the recent amendments to the Waqf Act are not targeted against Muslims but are meant to correct long-standing legal flaws.

 

Read Full Story
02:32 PM (IST) Apr 15

LIVE India News updates on April 15 Man secretly takes pics of woman's leg outside Rajasthan temple, deletes after she boldly confronts him |WATCH

An elderly man took photos of a female devotee waiting outside the Dilwara Jain Temple in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.

Read Full Story
02:03 PM (IST) Apr 15

LIVE India News updates on April 15 Will Hubli's Encounter Cloud Mandya’s Clarity or Appease Our Grief? Opinion

Mandya’s police, led by SP N. Yatish, delivered undeniable truth in a child’s rape and murder case, earning trust. Hubli’s gunfire left a five-year-old’s killing mired in doubt.

Read Full Story
01:33 PM (IST) Apr 15

LIVE India News updates on April 15 MI batter Suryakumar's Instagram post for Dhoni and Dube Goes Viral After CSK's Win Over LSG

MI batter Suryakumar Yadav praised MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube's match-winning partnership against LSG. CSK secured a crucial victory, ending their losing streak, with Dhoni's vintage performance silencing critics.

Read Full Story
01:30 PM (IST) Apr 15

LIVE India News updates on April 15 'Why suggest she invited trouble?': Supreme Court slams Allahabad HC's remarks in rape case

Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Allahabad High Court for its “objectionable” remarks in a rape case, questioning why the survivor was suggested to have "invited trouble."

Read Full Story
01:20 PM (IST) Apr 15

LIVE India News updates on April 15 Top Hamas leader involved in October 7 attack killed in Gaza: Israel

Israel’s military confirmed the killing of Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah, a senior Hamas Nukhba Force commander involved in October 7 massacre and a February hostage release event. Asafah was eliminated in a targeted strike in central Gaza 2 weeks ago.

Read Full Story
01:02 PM (IST) Apr 15

LIVE India News updates on April 15 'Political vendetta', says Robert Vadra as he appears before ED in Gurugram land case (WATCH)

Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday alleged that a "political vendetta" was behind the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summoning him in connection with a land case in Gurugram.

Read Full Story
12:43 PM (IST) Apr 15

LIVE India News updates on April 15 Mehul Choksi owes Rs 63 lakh in maintenance dues for Mumbai flats, occupied terrace ‘illegally’: Society member

Fugitive Indian Businessman Mehul Choksi's flat maintenance at Gokul Apartments in Malabar Hill in Mumbai has dues around Rs 63 lakh, a society member said on Monday.

Read Full Story
12:42 PM (IST) Apr 15

LIVE India News updates on April 15 Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moves resolution calling for more power to states, forms panel

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday moved the State Autonomy resolution in the legislative Assembly and formed a committee to recommend measures for the same. The State Autonomy resolution aims to urge the Central government to ensure that states get more powers.

Read Full Story