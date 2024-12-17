Kerala: Air India Express flight to Bahrain makes emergency landing in Kochi after tyre part found on runway

An Air India Express flight from Kochi to Bahrain made an emergency landing back at Nedumbassery Airport due to safety concerns after a tyre issue was detected.

Kochi: An Air India Express flight bound for Bahrain from Kochi was forced to make a safe emergency landing back at Nedumbassery Airport due to safety concerns. The decision to return was made after part of the outer layer of a tyre was discovered on the runway.

The flight safely touched down at 12:30 PM, following over half an hour of tense moments. There were 104 passengers and eight crew members on board. The aircraft circled the Nedumbassery area several times prior to landing to reduce fuel levels, a precautionary step to minimize the risk of fire during the emergency landing.

Although the flight was not experiencing any technical malfunction, the decision to return was taken strictly as a safety measure. Upon landing, a team of experts inspected the tyres and other parts of the aircraft to determine the cause of the issue. Further decisions regarding the flight’s continued journey will be made following the safety inspection.

