India has become the first major market to rebound from the aftershocks of the US tariff announcement on April 2, with stocks rallying sharply as trading resumed, putting Indian markets back on top among Asian peers.

On Tuesday, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex surged past their pre-tariff levels, with the Nifty rising 2.1% to 23,308.55 and the Sensex climbing 2.09% to 76,726.08.

Key factors behind the rebound

Tariff Exemptions and Delays: The rally was fueled by US President Donald Trump's recent indication of providing additional tariff exemptions and a 90-day delay in implementing retaliatory levies—excluding China.

Limited US Trade Exposure: India's relatively low dependence on US trade and robust domestic demand have made the impact of tariffs more manageable, contributing to investor confidence.

Strong Performance in Key Sectors: The auto sector led the charge, with companies like Tata Motors surging 4.8%, and auto parts manufacturers such as Samvardhana Motherson and Sona BLW Precision Forgings gaining over 7%.

Financial Sector Resilience: Financial stocks also saw significant gains, exemplified by HDFC Bank's 3.5% rise after reducing savings rates, alleviating concerns about net interest margins.

Broad Market Participation: The rally was broad-based, with over 2,300 stocks advancing on the NSE, indicating widespread investor optimism.

India's swift recovery underscores its economic resilience and the confidence investors have in its markets.

After a week of turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2, Indian stock markets bounced back with strength on Tuesday, wiping out all related losses in a single session.

The Sensex surged over 1,600 points, while the Nifty50 rallied as much as 2.4% intraday, reclaiming levels last seen before the tariff shock. The sharp rebound came as trading resumed after an extended weekend, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

Far from being just a technical pullback, the rally signaled a broader shift in sentiment. Market participants pointed to India’s resilience amid global uncertainty, with the country increasingly being viewed as a relative safe haven in the Asian region.

With Indian equities now outperforming their regional peers, analysts suggest that the rally is not just a one-off reaction but could mark the beginning of a more sustained upward trend—especially if global headwinds stabilize in the weeks ahead.

Analysts suggest that India's strong domestic consumption and limited exposure to US trade make it a relatively safe haven amid global trade tensions. However, continued vigilance is advised as global trade dynamics evolve.​