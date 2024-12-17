Clashes erupt as SFI protests against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his visit to Kerala University

SFI activists protested against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Kerala University, clashing with police over his unilateral decisions on Vice-Chancellor appointments and denial of permission for the university union's oath-taking ceremony.

Thiruvananthapuram: SFI activists staged a protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his visit to the Kerala University campus for the inauguration of a three-day seminar organized by the Sanskrit Department. The protest involved sloganeering outside the Senate Hall and escalated into a clash with the police as they attempted to control the demonstration.

The protest was largely focused on the Governor’s unilateral decisions related to Vice-Chancellor appointments and his denial of permission for the university union's oath-taking ceremony. A scuffle broke out as activists attempted to enter the Senate Hall, with police intervening by using water cannons twice at the main gate. Despite these efforts, the protesters managed to breach the gate and move toward the seminar hall. The situation intensified when the police closed the hall’s windows and doors to block their entry. After a tense standoff, the activists withdrew, marching out in front of the police.

The Governor reacted angrily to the police's decision to release the protesters without arrest and criticized both the SFI and law enforcement. The Raj Bhavan had previously raised concerns about the police’s perceived soft approach toward SFI protests, and this incident suggests that the Governor may now adopt a tougher stance.

This was the Governor’s first visit to Kerala University in two years, with left-wing organizations continuing to accuse him of making unilateral decisions about Vice-Chancellor appointments.

