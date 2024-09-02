Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces probe into allegations against top IPS officers in police force

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an investigation into the allegations against the top IPS officers in the police force. The probe against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar will be carried out by a police officer of the DGP rank.

Kottayam: At a public event, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced an investigation into the allegations made by P.V. Anvar. Addressing the state conference of the Police Association at its closing ceremony in Kottayam, Vijayan assured that the government would thoroughly examine all related issues and assured that no bias would influence the process. He emphasized that senior police officials would handle the investigation with the utmost seriousness.

Vijayan highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline within the police force, stating that actions obstructing discipline would not be tolerated and that violations would lead to appropriate consequences. Despite discussing the need for investigation and action, the Chief Minister avoided directly implicating Anvar. ADGP AR Ajith Kumar, who will face the probe, was also present at the function.

During his speech, Vijayan praised Kerala's police force, calling it the best in the country and noting that there are currently no significant law and order issues in the state. He acknowledged the police's crucial role in maintaining peace and swiftly addressing crimes, including economic offenses. Vijayan stressed that the police must act impartially and without fear, regardless of the status of those involved, and that external interference should not deter their actions.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that a small group within the police force resists reforms and tarnishes the reputation of the force. The government is aware of this group and has taken steps to remove problematic elements, with 108 individuals dismissed recently. Vijayan assured that this process would continue and emphasized the government's commitment to supporting honest officials.

He concluded by noting that the police force is increasingly composed of highly educated individuals, who are expected to perform according to their educational qualifications. Vijayan urged the police to uphold humanity and justice in their work and to operate independently and impartially.

