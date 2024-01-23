Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Police arrest three accused in Shahana suicide case after one month

    Shahana committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law on December 26, 2023. The Thiruvallam police registered a case and started an investigation on the complaint of Shahana's family.

    Kerala: Police arrest three accused in Shahana suicide case after one month rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested the three accused in connection with the Shahana suicide case in Thiruvananthapuram. The police have booked her husband Noufal, father-in-law Sajeem, and mother-in-law, Sunitha. Shahana committed suicide due to continuous abuse at her husband's home.

    Shahana committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law on December 26, 2023. Shahna lived in her own house for three months due to problems in her husband's house. Her husband Noufal, asked her to attend a private party on Tuesday (Dec 27) at their home. However, Shahana did not want to go. Then her husband came to Shahana's home and forcibly took her and her one-and-a-half-year-old child home.

    After reaching her husband's home, she locked herself in a room and committed suicide. Relatives alleged that Shahana took her life due to the trauma of taking the child away from her. The family also released footage proving the young woman was beaten up at her husband's house. The Thiruvallam police registered a case and started an investigation on the complaint of Shahana's family.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over mental torture by colleagues; crucial details out rkn

    Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over alleged mental torture by office colleague; details

    Karinthalam college certificate forgery case: former SFI leader K Vidya sole accused, says police's chargesheet anr

    Karinthalam college certificate forgery case: K Vidya sole accused, says police chargesheet

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express? rkn

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express?

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state anr

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Scammer offers Christain institute members with juice laced with drugs, steal Rs 1 crore in Mandya vkp

    Karnataka: Scammer offers Christain institute members with juice laced with drugs, steal Rs 1 crore in Mandya

    Ayodhya grand temple names new Ram Lalla idol 'Balak Ram' in historic consecration AJR

    Ayodhya's grand temple names new Ram Lalla idol 'Balak Ram' in historic consecration

    Broccoli to Tofu: 7 foods to avoid if you have thyroid ATG EAI

    Broccoli to Tofu: 7 foods to avoid if you have thyroid

    'Not all Ram devotees are BJP': Shashi Tharoor clarifies amid backlash over his social media post anr

    'Not all Ram devotees are BJP': Shashi Tharoor clarifies amid backlash over his social media post

    Explained: How is the Myanmar Rebel crisis impacting India, what is the latest spillover effect? avv

    Explained: How is the Myanmar Rebel crisis impacting India, what is the latest spillover effect?

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon