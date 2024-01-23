Kerala: Police arrest three accused in Shahana suicide case after one month

Shahana committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law on December 26, 2023. The Thiruvallam police registered a case and started an investigation on the complaint of Shahana's family.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested the three accused in connection with the Shahana suicide case in Thiruvananthapuram. The police have booked her husband Noufal, father-in-law Sajeem, and mother-in-law, Sunitha. Shahana committed suicide due to continuous abuse at her husband's home.

Shahana committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law on December 26, 2023. Shahna lived in her own house for three months due to problems in her husband's house. Her husband Noufal, asked her to attend a private party on Tuesday (Dec 27) at their home. However, Shahana did not want to go. Then her husband came to Shahana's home and forcibly took her and her one-and-a-half-year-old child home.

After reaching her husband's home, she locked herself in a room and committed suicide. Relatives alleged that Shahana took her life due to the trauma of taking the child away from her. The family also released footage proving the young woman was beaten up at her husband's house. The Thiruvallam police registered a case and started an investigation on the complaint of Shahana's family.