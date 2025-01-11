Kerala: Pathanamthitta teen accuses 62 people of sexual abuse over the years; 15 in police custody

Pathanamthitta: A shocking case of alleged sexual assault Pathanamthitta has surfaced, with a young female athlete claiming she was abused by 62 people, starting from the age of 13. The victim, now 18 years old, reported the abuse to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which informed the police.

The Elavumthitta police have taken swift action, registering the arrest of 5 individuals yesterday, and taking an additional 10 people into custody today. The arrests were made yesterday under various charges, including the POCSO Act. FIRs have also been registered at other stations in the district, including Pathanamthitta and Konni.

A special team has been formed by the District Police Chief to investigate the case, and further arrests are expected as scientific evidence is gathered. The perpetrators allegedly include coaches, athletes, and classmates of the victim, making this a particularly disturbing case.

CWC Chairman N. Rajeevan has confirmed that strong action will be taken against the perpetrators. "Statements against 62 individuals have been recorded, and information on 40 of them has been obtained. The information has been promptly handed over to the police. The victim's statement indicates that the abuse began during her school years. The girl used her father's phone, which contained contact information for 40 individuals. Suspects are expected to be located outside the Pathanamthitta district as well," he said. He added that the victim's statement reveals that the abuse began during her school years, starting when she was just 13 years old.

The victim has been referred to a psychologist for further detailed counseling, given the extraordinary nature of the incident.

