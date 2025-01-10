Hundreds, including prominent personalities, pay last respects to P Jayachandran; funeral to be held tomorrow

Kerala bids farewell to legendary singer P. Jayachandran, with hundreds paying respects at his residence and Sangeet Natak Akademi Theatre, ahead of his funeral with official honours tomorrow.

Thrissur: Kerala bids a poignant farewell to the legendary singer P. Jayachandran, as hundreds of music lovers, along with prominent figures from the film, political, and cultural spheres, paid their final respects. The tributes took place at his residence in Poonkunnam and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Theatre.

At 8:30 am, Jayachandran's mortal remains were brought from Amala Medical College to his Poonkunnam residence. Close friends, including Sreekumaran Thampi and Gopi Asan, as well as ministers, arrived to honour the beloved singer. The body was then moved to the Sangeet Natak Akademi's Regional Theatre for public viewing at 11 am, where his timeless melodies filled the air as colleagues, admirers, and fans paid tearful tributes.

Prominent figures from various fields, including politics, culture, and society, gathered to offer their respects. The funeral procession, delayed by 45 minutes, returned to his residence at 1 pm. Ranji Panicker and other loved ones accompanied the cortege, while stars such as Mammootty also paid their respects at the Poonkunnam residence.

Jayachandran, originally from Paravur and later residing in Irinjalakuda, made Thrissur his home. His journey to his ancestral home, Paliyam Tharavadu in Chendamangalam, North Paravur, will begin at 7 am tomorrow (Jan 11). The funeral with official honours is scheduled for 3 pm. The melodies of love, devotion, and separation that Jayachandran gifted to Malayalis will continue to resonate in the hearts of music lovers for generations to come.

