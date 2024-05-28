Kerala: Pathanamthitta ASP refuses farewell allegedly due to resentment over lack of promotion

Additional SP Pradeep Kumar of Pathanamthitta refused the official send-off, citing resentment over missed promotion. He boycotted the farewell function organized by the District Police Chief and will also not attend the farewell function being organized by the Police Association on Wednesday (May 29).

Pathanamthitta: Additional SP Pradeep Kumar of Pathanamthitta refused an official send-off due to his resentment over not being promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP). He boycotted the farewell function organized by the District Police Chief and will also not attend the farewell function being organized by the Police Association tomorrow (May 29). The Police Association Pathanamthitta District Committee is giving an official farewell to the retiring policemen on Wednesday. The program notice features a picture of all those retiring from the district this month, including the Circle Inspectors (CI).

At the top of the notice should be the photograph of the retired senior officer Additional SP R Pradeep Kumar. However, Pradeep Kumar informed the association officials that he did not want the farewell. District Police Chief V Ajith also organized a farewell ceremony on May 17, which Kumar did not attend either. Pradeep Kumar, a native of Perunkulam in Kollam, is a police officer who joined the service in 1996. All his batchmates have been conferred IPS.

V Ajith and Pradeep Kumar, both SPs in Pathanamthitta, are officers from the same batch. Pradeep Kumar reportedly expressed to his colleague his resentment over not receiving a promotion from the government, despite being eligible. When directly asked if his rejection of the send-off was due to this resentment, the Additional SP did not deny it.



