Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta ASP refuses farewell allegedly due to resentment over lack of promotion

    Additional SP Pradeep Kumar of Pathanamthitta refused the official send-off, citing resentment over missed promotion. He boycotted the farewell function organized by the District Police Chief and will also not attend the farewell function being organized by the Police Association on Wednesday (May 29).

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta ASP refuses farewell allegedly due to resentment over lack of promotion anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 28, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Additional SP Pradeep Kumar of Pathanamthitta refused an official send-off due to his resentment over not being promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP). He boycotted the farewell function organized by the District Police Chief and will also not attend the farewell function being organized by the Police Association tomorrow (May 29). The Police Association Pathanamthitta District Committee is giving an official farewell to the retiring policemen on Wednesday. The program notice features a picture of all those retiring from the district this month, including the Circle Inspectors (CI).

    At the top of the notice should be the photograph of the retired senior officer Additional SP R Pradeep Kumar. However, Pradeep Kumar informed the association officials that he did not want the farewell. District Police Chief V Ajith also organized a farewell ceremony on May 17, which Kumar did not attend either. Pradeep Kumar, a native of Perunkulam in Kollam, is a police officer who joined the service in 1996. All his batchmates have been conferred IPS.

    V Ajith and Pradeep Kumar, both SPs in Pathanamthitta, are officers from the same batch. Pradeep Kumar reportedly expressed to his colleague his resentment over not receiving a promotion from the government, despite being eligible. When directly asked if his rejection of the send-off was due to this resentment, the Additional SP did not deny it.
     

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts on May 28 2024; Waterlogging reported in parts of Kochi anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today; Waterlogging reported in parts of Kochi

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 417 May 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 417 May 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 Tomorrow, May 29 2024: Check full prize structure, ticket cost, time and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 Tomorrow, May 29: Check full prize structure, ticket cost, time and more

    Kerala: DySP who attended party hosted by goon leader suspended anr

    Kerala: DySP who attended party hosted by goon leader suspended

    Kerala: Woman under treatment for food poisoning after eating 'Kuzhimandhi' dies in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Woman under treatment for food poisoning after eating 'Kuzhimandhi' dies in Thrissur

    Recent Stories

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery snt

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery

    SC refuses urgent hearing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea gcw

    SC refuses urgent hearing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor buy luxury apartment worth THIS at Worli ATG

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor buy luxury apartment worth THIS at Worli

    Football Happy Birthday Joao Cancelo: Top 10 performances from a Football journey to remember osf

    Happy Birthday Joao Cancelo: Top 10 performances from a Football journey to remember

    Jr NTR remembers NTR offers respects to his late grandfather on his 101st birth anniversary RBA

    Jr NTR remembers NTR, offers respects to his late grandfather on his 101st birth anniversary (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon