Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Another attack on TTE in Thiruvananthapuram; Beggar on Jan Shatabdi scratches TTE's face

    A man begging on a Jan Shatabdi Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, attacked the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) when asked to show a ticket. The incident occurred as the train departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Thursday (April 04).

    Kerala: Another attack on TTE in Thiruvananthapuram; Beggar on Jan Shatabdi scratches TTE's face anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A man begging on a Jan Shatabdi Express, en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, assaulted the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) when asked to show a ticket. The incident occurred as the train departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central station. Following the attack, the accused fled the scene by jumping off the moving train.

    TTE death case: Thrissur court remands accused for 14 days; autopsy report out

    Eyewitnesses reported that TTE Jaison Thomas asked the accused, who was sitting at the train door, to get down at the station. However, the accused disregarded the TTE's instructions and proceeded to attack him. During the altercation, the accused scratched Jaison's face and then jumped from the moving train. Jaison sustained a minor cut near his left eye as a result of the attack and sought medical treatment at the hospital.

    The accused tried to push a vendor off the train. When the TTE confronted him avout the incident, he moved forward to hit him. He then tried to scratch TTE. The TTE at first managed to escape the first attempt, but the accused continued to attack. He was also travelling without a ticket.

    This incident comes a day after a TTE was pushed out of a moving train by a migrant worker from Odisha in Thrissur. 

    Rajanikanta, a resident of Ganjam in Odisha, was apprehended in Palakkad for traveling without a ticket on a Patna-bound train originating from Ernakulam. Tragically, K Vinod (48) of Ernakulam lost his life after being pushed out of the moving train. Suspicions arise that another train traveling in the opposite direction ran over his body after being pushed by the accused near the Velappaya area within the jurisdiction of the Thrissur Medical College police station.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Assam native arrested in connection with the murder of resort employee in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Assam native arrested in connection with the murder of resort employee in Alappuzha

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-516 April 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-516 April 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Most trains operating in Kerala lack security personnel, safety of passengers: Report anr

    Most trains operating in Kerala lack security personnel, safety of passengers: Report

    Kerala teachers, doctor death in Arunachal Pradesh: Bodies to be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today rkn

    Kerala teachers, doctor death in Arunachal Pradesh: Bodies to be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts summer rains in 7 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts summer rains in 7 districts of the state today

    Recent Stories

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans Superstar hit film Ghilli to re-release on THIS date RBA

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay’s fans: Superstar's hit film ‘Ghilli’ to re-release on THIS date

    YouTube approved ads spreading misinformation about India's poll process, investigation reveals AJR

    YouTube approved ads spreading misinformation about India's poll process, investigation reveals

    Aadujeevitham: 1.06 lakh tickets booked on Book My Show in 24 hours; Highest in India rkn

    Aadujeevitham: 1.06 lakh tickets booked on Book My Show in 24 hours; Highest in India

    Here's how KKR player Nitish Rana is family to Govinda RKK

    Here's how KKR player Nitish Rana is family to Govinda

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second slow over rate offence snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second slow over rate offence

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon