Kerala: Another attack on TTE in Thiruvananthapuram; Beggar on Jan Shatabdi scratches TTE's face

Thiruvananthapuram: A man begging on a Jan Shatabdi Express, en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, assaulted the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) when asked to show a ticket. The incident occurred as the train departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central station. Following the attack, the accused fled the scene by jumping off the moving train.

TTE death case: Thrissur court remands accused for 14 days; autopsy report out

Eyewitnesses reported that TTE Jaison Thomas asked the accused, who was sitting at the train door, to get down at the station. However, the accused disregarded the TTE's instructions and proceeded to attack him. During the altercation, the accused scratched Jaison's face and then jumped from the moving train. Jaison sustained a minor cut near his left eye as a result of the attack and sought medical treatment at the hospital.

The accused tried to push a vendor off the train. When the TTE confronted him avout the incident, he moved forward to hit him. He then tried to scratch TTE. The TTE at first managed to escape the first attempt, but the accused continued to attack. He was also travelling without a ticket.

This incident comes a day after a TTE was pushed out of a moving train by a migrant worker from Odisha in Thrissur.

Rajanikanta, a resident of Ganjam in Odisha, was apprehended in Palakkad for traveling without a ticket on a Patna-bound train originating from Ernakulam. Tragically, K Vinod (48) of Ernakulam lost his life after being pushed out of the moving train. Suspicions arise that another train traveling in the opposite direction ran over his body after being pushed by the accused near the Velappaya area within the jurisdiction of the Thrissur Medical College police station.