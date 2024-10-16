Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, arguing that it demonstrates the Congress party's dependence on the Gandhi family.

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, stating that her candidacy is evidence of the Congress party's continual reliance on the Gandhi family. He emphasized that wherever there are safe seats, the Gandhi family will field candidates.

    Kerala: Political campaigns heat up as by-elections approach; Final candidate list of three fronts soon

    Speaking to the news agency ANI, Chandrashekhar stated, "The decision to send the sister there is only proving again and again that the entire Congress party revolves around this family of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Sonia Gandhi and wherever there is a safe seat and a safe seat for them means a minority dominant constituency, they tend to pack off one of the family members to get safely elected."

    "But these elections are about a bigger issue about what Rahul Gandhi did for Wayanad, how Rahul Gandhi betrayed the people of Wayanad by not telling them that he is going to contest also in Uttar Pradesh... I certainly believe that the people of Wayanad, deserve better than Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi," he said.

    In a tactical effort ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has kicked off an extensive poster campaign throughout different areas of the constituency to support its candidate, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    This byelection represents Vadra’s first entry into electoral politics, leading the UDF to target a substantial victory margin for her candidacy. Vadra has campaigned extensively for her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who won two Lok Sabha seats in the general elections—Wayanad in Kerala and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Since an MP can only hold one seat, Gandhi chose to keep Rae Bareli, resulting in the need for this byelection in Wayanad.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection dmn

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

    'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's unseen letter to PV Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral; read here shk

    'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's unseen letter to PV Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral; read here

    IAF UWM car rally Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun vkp

    IAF-UWM car rally: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Maid caught red-handed mixing urine in dough to make rotis; internet disgusted (WATCH) snt

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Maid caught red-handed mixing urine in dough to make rotis; internet disgusted (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student RTM

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more dmn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17 RBA

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success? NTI

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon