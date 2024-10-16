People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, arguing that it demonstrates the Congress party's dependence on the Gandhi family.

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, stating that her candidacy is evidence of the Congress party's continual reliance on the Gandhi family. He emphasized that wherever there are safe seats, the Gandhi family will field candidates.

Kerala: Political campaigns heat up as by-elections approach; Final candidate list of three fronts soon

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Chandrashekhar stated, "The decision to send the sister there is only proving again and again that the entire Congress party revolves around this family of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Sonia Gandhi and wherever there is a safe seat and a safe seat for them means a minority dominant constituency, they tend to pack off one of the family members to get safely elected."

"But these elections are about a bigger issue about what Rahul Gandhi did for Wayanad, how Rahul Gandhi betrayed the people of Wayanad by not telling them that he is going to contest also in Uttar Pradesh... I certainly believe that the people of Wayanad, deserve better than Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi," he said.

In a tactical effort ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has kicked off an extensive poster campaign throughout different areas of the constituency to support its candidate, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This byelection represents Vadra’s first entry into electoral politics, leading the UDF to target a substantial victory margin for her candidacy. Vadra has campaigned extensively for her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who won two Lok Sabha seats in the general elections—Wayanad in Kerala and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Since an MP can only hold one seat, Gandhi chose to keep Rae Bareli, resulting in the need for this byelection in Wayanad.



Latest Videos