    Kerala: NIA conducts raid in Palakkad over case against Maoist leader arrested in Telangana

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Palakkad in connection with the arrest of a Maoist leader in Telangana.

    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    Palakkad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (Feb 08) conducted raids at multiple locations in Palakkad and reportedly in Malappuram too in connection with a UAPA case in Telangana. The NIA team raided the flat of human rights activist CP Rasheed's brother Ismail. The Hyderabad team seized Ismail's phone. A raid was also conducted at CP Rasheed's family house in Malappuram yesterday. The raid started at 4 am and lasted till 9 pm. 

    A central committee member of CPI (Maoist) Sanjay Deepak Rao was arrested by Telangana Police in Hyderabad in September 2023.  The anti-terror agency also conducted raids at various locations in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Telangana. A spokesman for the organisation stated that locations connected to the suspects and accused were examined. These consist of one each in Thane (Maharashtra), Chennai, and two in Hyderabad.

    The agency conducted extensive searches, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents and books related to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit. Six mobile phones with SIM cards and Rs 1,37,210 cash were also seized, the official said.

    After Rao's arrest, the Cyberabad Police in Telangana initially filed the case. Along with forged Aadhaar cards, Rs 47,280 in cash, and other items, the police had at the time confiscated a pistol loaded with live bullets from his hands. According to the agency, Sanjay directed other frontline CPI (Maoist) members to promote the organization's activities in the cities of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.
     

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
