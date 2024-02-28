Kerala News Highlights: Centre agrees to hold talks with Kerala on borrowing limit again

4.15 PM: 'He was thrashed by SFI...': Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on student's death in Pookode varsity

The opposition leader, VD Satheesan, said that Siddharth, a second-year BVMS student of Pookode Veterinary University, was brutally beaten to death by SFI workers. Satheesan said that he was stripped and beaten up by the SFIs for dancing in the college program in front of hundreds of students in the college. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body.

3.30 PM: Preparation for SSLC examination 2024 completed, says Education Minister V Sivankutty

Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the preparations for SSLC and Higher Secondary Examinations in the state have been completed. The minister stated that around 4,27,105 students are appearing for the SSLC exam this year. The minister stated that the preparations have been completed for 2971 examination centers, including the distribution of answer sheets and the storage of question papers. The minister added that 536 children are appearing for the exam in Gulf and 285 in Lakshadweep.

3.00 PM: Russian woman rescues stray dogs dipped in tar in Varkala

In a brutal act, two stray dogs were found completely smeared in tar at Edava Odayam Miskin Street in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Locals found the dog in a miserable condition on the morning of February 20. Polina, a Russian woman and an animal lover and her aide took the dog to the vet.

Kerala: Russian woman rescues stray dogs dipped in tar in Varkala

2.35 PM: Man sentenced to 51 years in jail for rape of minor stepdaughter in Munnar

The Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to a cumulative 51 years imprisonment for the rape of his then 17-year-old stepdaughter in 2018 at their residence in Munnar. Judge Sirajudheen P A sentenced the accused to varying jail terms for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC for a total of 51 years. However, the man will serve 20 years in prison as sentences have to be served concurrently. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh on the convict which shall be given to the victim.

2.10 PM: Weather update: The temperature is likely to rise to 38 degree Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts from February 28 to March 1. The temperatures are likely to rise above normal in 12 districts on Wednesday.

1.30 PM: Centre agrees to hold talks with Kerala on borrowing limit again

The Center is ready to negotiate again with Kerala on the borrowing limit. KV Thomas said that the Prime Minister's Office has informed that they are ready to discuss with the state again. KV Thomas said that he would inform the Chief Minister about this. KV Thomas had a meeting with Prime Minister's Advisor Amit Khare today.

1.00 PM: 4 of 15 convicts in Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case move HC seeking nullification of death penalty

The convicts of the Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case have approached the High Court against the death sentence seeking to nullify the verdict. The Additional Sessions Court Mavelikkara, in a judgment on January 20, found the 15 accused, allegedly associated with SDPI, guilty in the murder of BJP leader and lawyer Ranjith Sreenivasan in December 2021.

Kerala: 4 convicts in Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case move HC seeking nullification of death penalty

12.25 PM: 4 cm long cockroach removed from lungs of 55-year-old man in Kochi

A 4 cm long cockroach was removed from the lungs of a 55-year-old man in Kochi. The cockroach was removed from the lung of a person who sought treatment for severe breathing problems at Amritha Hospital in Kochi. A medical team led by Dr Tinku Jospeh, Head of Interventional Pulmonology, removed the cockroach from the lungs.

11.45 AM: Relief for Dileep: HC upholds bail, quashes prosecution's petition

Dileep’s bail in connection with the actress's assault case will not be cancelled. The high court upheld the trial court’s order not to cancel the bail. The court, however, clarified that its remarks in the case should not affect the trial in any manner. A single bench headed by Justice Sophie Thomas passed the judgement on the petition.

Relief for Malayalam actor Dileep in actress assault case, High Court refuses to cancel bail

11.00 AM: Lok Sabha Election 2024: IUML announces candidates in Malappuram, Ponnani constituencies

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) announced the candidates in Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Idi Muhammad Basheer will contest from Malappuram and M. P. Abdussamad Samadani will contest from Ponnani. The state president, Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal announced the name of the candidate.

10:30 am: Crisis in construction sector: Kerala Government contractors to hold strike on March 4 across the state

All Kerala government contractors will hold a symbolic strike on March 4 demanding urgent measures to solve the crises faced by the construction sector. The officials of the All Kerala Government Contractors Association announced in a press conference that a strike and protest movement will be organized in all the taluk centers of the state on March 4.

10.00 am: Smoke detected in Vande Bharat Express; train halted at Aluva station

The Kasaragod-bound Vande Bharat train was halted after smoke was detected from the compartment. It stopped at Aluva for 23 minutes. Smoke rose from the C5 coach. The alarm was sounded when the train reached Aluva at around 8.55 am. Then after conducting the tests, the train departed at 9.24 am. Railway officials said that it is suspected that one of the passengers smoked inside the train.

9:20 am: Muslim League meeting for announcement of candidate in Lok Sabha election to be held today

A pivotal parliamentary meeting of the Muslim League is scheduled for today to announce the Lok Sabha candidate. While candidates for Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies are expected to be announced, there's speculation that the candidate for Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu may also be revealed. However, uncertainties persist regarding representation in the Rajya Sabha and the inclusion of youth representation within the league's ranks.

8:45 am: Kerala records highest temperature in the country; Check

The temperature has been rising in the state for the past few days. Kottayam and Kannur district officially recorded the highest temperature in the country 38.5 degrees Celsius. It is the highest temperature recorded in the state during the season. The temperature rose to 38.3 degrees Celsius at Kannur Airport and Alappuzha district recorded 37.6 degrees last day.



8.19 AM: Actress assault case: HC to consider cancellation of bail of Dileep today

The Kerala High Court will consider the plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Dileep, the 8th accused in the actress assault case. A single bench of Justice Sophie Thomas will consider the government's petition. It is alleged that after being released on bail, Dileep tried to influence the witnesses and tried to tamper with the evidence. The government had approached the trial court with a demand to cancel Dileep's bail, but it was rejected. The government then approached the High Court.

8.10 AM: Murder accused stabbed to death in Kochi; two arrested

A murder accused was stabbed to death by a gang member in Palluruthy near Ernakulam on Tuesday evening. The deceased is Lalji of Kacheripady, who was the second accused in the Kumbalangi Antony Lasar murder case in 2021. The police arrested the accused Chor Achu this morning. Fajis, the main accused in the case, was arrested yesterday. Lalju was killed in a clash between two gangs.