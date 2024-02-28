Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Russian woman rescues stray dogs dipped in tar in Varkala

    Two dogs were found smeared with tar used for road construction in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Russian national and animal lover identified as Polina rescued the dogs.

    Kerala: Russian woman rescues stray dogs dipped in tar in Varkala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a brutal act, two stray dogs were found completely smeared in tar at Edava Odayam Miskin Street in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Locals found the dog in a miserable condition on the morning of February 20. Polina, a Russian woman and an animal lover and her aide took the dog to the vet.

    Ahmed, a resident of Edava Venkulam and a volunteer of Peoples for Animals (PFA), reached the spot and gathered information. 

    On the morning of February 25, 200 meters away from this dog, another dog was found tied to a tree after being dipped in tar. This too was treated by Polina. Locals suspect that the anti-socials have dipped the dogs in the tar kept for road construction in the area.

    The dog's body still contains some tar on it. Additionally, there is a chance of infection. The dogs are being treated at Polina’s residence. Animal lovers have filed a complaint at the Ayiroor police.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Preparation for SSLC examination 2024 completed, says Education Minister V Sivankutty rkn

    Kerala: Preparation for SSLC examination 2024 completed, says Education Minister V Sivankutty

    Kerala: 4 convicts of Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case move HC seeking nullification of death penalty anr

    Kerala: 4 convicts of Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case move HC against death penalty

    Kerala: 4 cm long cockroach removed from lungs of 55-year-old man in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: 4 cm long cockroach removed from lungs of 55-year-old man in Kochi

    Relief for Malayalam actor Dileep in actress assault case, High Court refuses to cancel bail anr

    Relief for Malayalam actor Dileep in actress assault case, High Court refuses to cancel bail

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: IUML announces candidates in Malappuram, Ponnani constituencies Rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: IUML announces candidates in Malappuram, Ponnani constituencies

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Preparation for SSLC examination 2024 completed, says Education Minister V Sivankutty rkn

    Kerala: Preparation for SSLC examination 2024 completed, says Education Minister V Sivankutty

    Havent resigned: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismisses rumours amid Congress crisis AJR

    'Haven't resigned': Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismisses rumours amid Congress crisis

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding update: Singer Rihanna's team reached Jamnagar (VIDEO) RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding update: Singer Rihanna's team reaches Jamnagar (VIDEO)

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for cheating over 250 women through fake matrimony profile vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for cheating over 250 women through fake matrimony profile

    Karnataka Electricity Commission likely to SHOCK residents with rate hike today vkp

    Karnataka Electricity Commission likely to SHOCK residents with rate hike today

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon