Kerala: Russian woman rescues stray dogs dipped in tar in Varkala
Two dogs were found smeared with tar used for road construction in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Russian national and animal lover identified as Polina rescued the dogs.
Thiruvananthapuram: In a brutal act, two stray dogs were found completely smeared in tar at Edava Odayam Miskin Street in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Locals found the dog in a miserable condition on the morning of February 20. Polina, a Russian woman and an animal lover and her aide took the dog to the vet.
Ahmed, a resident of Edava Venkulam and a volunteer of Peoples for Animals (PFA), reached the spot and gathered information.
On the morning of February 25, 200 meters away from this dog, another dog was found tied to a tree after being dipped in tar. This too was treated by Polina. Locals suspect that the anti-socials have dipped the dogs in the tar kept for road construction in the area.
The dog's body still contains some tar on it. Additionally, there is a chance of infection. The dogs are being treated at Polina’s residence. Animal lovers have filed a complaint at the Ayiroor police.