Kerala News LIVE: Middle-aged man arrested for attempt to sexually abuse minor girl in Kannur

10:00 am: Middle-aged man arrested for attempt to sexually abuse minor girl in Kannur

A middle-aged man was arrested in Kannur for trying to molest a six-year-old girl. The town police arrested VP Faisal, a native of Malappuram Ponnani. Faisal tried to sexually exploit the daughter of the natives of Assam, who live as agriculturists.

9:20 am: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ended policy announcement speech in one minute

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ended the policy announcement speech in one minute. The Governor was received in the Assembly by the Chief Minister, Speaker and Minister K Radhakrishnan. But even though the Chief Minister gave the bouquet, the Governor did not even look at his face.

8:40 am: Crime Branch to start an investigation on suicide of Assistant Public Prosecutor in Kollam

The crime branch investigation may begin today in the suicide of Assistant Public Prosecutor Aneeshya of Kollam Paravur Munsiff Court. The accused will be probed only after a thorough examination of Aneeshya's voice messages and a 19-page diary.



8:19 am: 14-year-old with abdominal pain found to be pregnant in Pathanamthitta

The police have registered a case in Pathanamthitta in connection with the incident in which a ninth-class girl became pregnant by her classmate. A case was registered against the girl's friend, a 14-year-old boy. The case is under sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Rape and POCSO Act.

8:11 am: Kerala Assembly session to begin today

Thiruvananthapuram: The 10th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin today with Governor Arif Muhammed Khan's policy announcement speech. In the wake of the protests, the question is whether Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will read the entire speech. The government is relieved to have crossed the first hurdle as the governor signed the draft of the policy announcement speech without even asking for an explanation. The speech will include criticism against the Center for cutting the borrowing limit.