Kerala News LIVE: Man-eater tiger Rudran to again undergo surgery

10.30 AM: Kerala lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 results to be declared on January 24

10.00 AM: Kerala student to anchor PM Modi's Pariksha pe Charcha

In a proud moment, a Malayali student will anchor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national program 'pariksha pe charcha'. Meghna N Nath, a class 11 student of East Hill Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kozhikode, got this opportunity. This is the first time that a Malayali girl will be the host of the programme. The preliminary selection was based on a three-minute presentation video. Then there were interviews through video conference.

9.30 AM: Man-eater tiger Rudran to again undergo surgery

A man-eating tiger Rudran brought from Wayanad to Puthur Zoological Park, will undergo surgery again. Surgery is being done again as a deep facial injury did not heal. Minister Rajan said that animals from abroad will be brought to Puthur Zoological Park by June. The caged man-eating tiger was brought to the Quarantine Center of Puthur Zoological Park on the 19th of December.

9.10 AM: Alappuzha woman dies after laparoscopic surgery; family alleges medical negligence

A woman who developed complications while undergoing laparoscopic surgery at a government hospital here died on Saturday in a suspected case of medical negligence. The deceased, Asha Sarath (31), wife of Sarath of Sarath Bhavan, Pazhaveedu, died after experiencing complications post a sterilization surgery she underwent on Friday at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Alappuzha Beach Side. Asha's relatives alleged medical negligence during the surgery as the cause of her death.

8.45 AM: SilverLine project: 250 govt staff yet to receive salary for five months

For the state government's semi-high-speed rail project SilverLine, 205 personnel assigned on deputation from the Revenue Department have not received their pay for the past five months. The salary period for non-gazetted employees ends in November 2023. However, since August 2023, the remaining employees have not received their salary.

8.35 AM: Electric buses are in profit, claims KSRTC annual report

KSRTC's annual report rejected Transport Minister KB Ganeshkumar's claim that electric buses are not profitable. The report states that E-bus is profitable and generated Rs 288.91 lakhs profit from April to December 2023. During this period 18901 services were operated.

8.13 AM: 8 senior students of Kozhikode GVHSS booked for ragging junior student

Police registered a case against eight senior students in the case of ragging a junior student in Thamarassery, Kozhikode. The police registered a case under the charges of unlawful assembly and encroachment. The principal informed that it had been decided to expel the accused students from the class. A group of senior students surrounded Shuhaib, a first-year student, and beat him up in front of the Thamarasseri Government Vocational Higher Secondary School around 4.30 pm yesterday. A case has been registered against eight people, including four identifiable people. As the accused are minors, the police will submit a comprehensive report to the Principal Juvenile Magistrate.