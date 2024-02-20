Kerala News LIVE: Ministers to arrive in Wayanad today to discuss animal-human conflict in region

Kerala News LIVE : Ministers MB Rajesh, K Rajan and AK Saseendran are slated to visit Wayanad to take stock of the wildlife situation in the district.

10.15 AM: Airline companies express interest in operating services from Karipur airport; Check details

In a big development, airline companies expressed their interest in operating new services from Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode. At a high-level meeting held in Karipur, the airlines clarified that new services including Kuala Lumpur and Colombo could be launched. A proposal for more domestic services was also put forward during the meeting.

9.40 AM: Terror accused Abdul Nasser Madani hospitalised in Kochi

PDP Chairman and terror accused Abdul Nasser Madani has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Madani reached Kerala after the Supreme Court relaxed the bail conditions. Madani reached Kerala on July 20 last year.

9.30 AM: Accused arrested in retired SI's murder case in Idukki

The accused Arun who was absconding after hacking retired SI Lakshmanan to death was nabbed today by the police in Idukki.

9.00 AM: Woman arrested for killing one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Shoranur

A woman was arrested for murdering her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter by suffocating her in Shoranur. The accused was identified as Shilpa. She committed the crime after sending a message to her partner. The incident related to this happened last Saturday. Shikhanya, daughter of Ajmal, a native of Shoranur, and Shilpa, a native of Alappuzha died.

8.30 AM: Retired SI hacked to death by sister's son in Idukki; accused absconding

P Lakshmanan, who was a Sub Inspector (SI) in Tamil Nadu was hacked to death by his sister's son Arun in Marayoor, Idukki on Monday. Meanwhile, the Marayoor police started a search to find Arun, who went on the run after the murder. The murder took place near Marayoor Government High School. Lakshmanan died before reaching the hospital. Arun was addicted to internet usage. The preliminary conclusion of the police is that the reason for the provocation was Lakshmanan took away the mobile phone from Arun which led to the murder.

8.23 AM: Wild jumbo Belur Makhna returns to residential areas of Wayanad; alert issued

According to reports, Belur Makhna, the deadly wild elephant, has made his way into the inhabited parts of Marakkadavu, which is close to Pulpally in Wayanad. It was in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the nearby farmlands that the elephant was seen crossing the Kabani River. Later on, the animal made its way back to the Karnataka forest area.

The elephant had trampled Panachiyil Ajeesh (42), a tractor driver, to death on February 10 after he ran to the compound of a house to escape from the animal at Padamala near Mananthavady.

8.16 AM: Ministers to arrive in Wayanad today to discuss animal-human conflict in region

The ministerial team is in Wayanad today to discuss the issues facing the district in the wake of wildlife attacks. Ministers MB Rajesh, K Rajan and AK Saseendran are coming to the district. There is an all-party meeting at Sultan Bathery at 10 am. The ministerial team will also meet senior officials of the forest revenue department of the district. However it is not clear whether the cabinet will meet the dependents of those killed in the wildlife attack.