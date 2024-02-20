Kerala: Guruvayur temple festival to kick-off with Kodiyettam on Wednesday

Thrissur: The 10-day annual festival at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur will commence with 'Kodiyettam' (flag hoisting ceremony) on Wednesday (Feb 21). As part of the Kodiyettam, the 'anayilla seeveli' and an elephant race will be organised. Anayilla Seeveli is held without an elephant whereas Lord Krishna's idol is carried with the tusker. This is performed only on the initial day of the Guruvayur festival. The ceremony commemorates the time when there was no elephant in the temple.

The elephant race is at 3 pm. The sub-committee met to assess the final preparations for the elephant race. This time only 10 elephants will participate in the elephant race.

The expert committee will prepare a list of 17 elephants that do not possess 'madappadu', an intoxication stage. A draw will be conducted and 10 elephants will be selected. Again a draw would be conducted in which three out of five elephants will be assigned to run for the race. The remaining two elephants will be kept as a reserve. 10 elephants will be assembled in the Manjulal area around 2 pm on Wednesday.

As soon as the temple bell strikes three and Marar blows the conch, the elephants will start running. The first elephant to run inside the temple walls will be declared the winner. Elephants are not allowed to run inside the temple. This time, barricades will be erected on the elephant route from Manjulal to the temple. Adequate supply of water and continued vigilance of fire and police departments have been requested.

Tattvakalashabhishekam, an important part of the Kalasha ceremony of the Guruvayur temple festival, was performed with devotion. Today, the temple authorities will perform Sahasra Kalashabhishekam (1000) and Brahma Kalashabhishekam. The Kalasha ceremonies that have been going on for the past eight days will conclude with the Brahma Kalasha Abhishekam. Tantri Chennas Satheesan Namboothiripad performed the Tattvakalashabhisheka and Ucha pooja. Tantri Chennas Krishnan Namboothiripad performed the Tattvakalasha Puja. Tantri Chennas Dinesan Namboothiripad and Srikanth Namboothiripad were also present on the occasion.