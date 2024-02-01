Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Court sentences accused to 111 years in prison for raping 9-year-old in Kozhikode

    Kerala News LIVE: The Kozhikode Nadapuram POCSO Court sentenced the accused to 111 years rigorous imprisonment and fine in the case of molesting a minor girl in Nadapuram, Kozhikode.

    Kerala news live 01 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

    9:12 am: Husband gets life imprisonment for murdering wife, her friend in Attapadi

    Palakkad: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and her friend in Attapadi. Mannarakkad Special Court of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes sentenced Nanjan and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for killing his wife Malli and her friend Suresh. The police stated that suspicions about his wife led to the murder.  The court awarded life imprisonment under culpable homicide. The court also demanded three years of rigorous imprisonment for stealing money from the victim's pocket after the murder.

    8.30 AM: Kerala Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha

    A government hostel warden was arrested for molesting 5th-class boys in Thodupuzha. Rajeev, a native of Karunagapally, was arrested based on the statements of five children. It is reported that more children have been victimized by the warden. The police will seek the help of the Child Welfare Committee for a detailed investigation.

    8.12 AM: Court sentences accused to 111 years in prison for raping 9-year-old in Kozhikode

    The Kozhikode Nadapuram POCSO Court sentenced the accused to 111 years rigorous imprisonment and fine in the case of molesting a minor girl in Nadapuram, Kozhikode. The POCSO Court has sentenced a relative of the girl from Maruthonkara to rigorous imprisonment in the case of raping her. During the Christmas vacation, the accused molested the 9-year-old girl when no one was at home. He had physically harmed the girl to prevent her from telling her family about the torture. The harassment information came to light in an inquiry conducted by the ICDS supervisor based on the confidential information received by the Maruthonkara Grama Panchayat President. 

    8.07 AM: Police files another case against Twenty20 chief Sabu M Jacob over racist remark against MLA PV Sreenijin

    The police again registered a case against Sabu M Jacob, MD of Kitex and Chairman of Twenty20 Party. The case is based on the complaint of insulting Kunnathunad MLA PV Sreenijin in public. Puthenkurish police have taken the action. The case is under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Harassment Act. Earlier, the police had registered another case against Sabu M Jacob for making provocative speeches.

    8.00 AM: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic 

    The Centre has tasked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) with looking into claims of fraud involving Veena Vijayan's company and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), which is a major blow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. SFIO, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, investigates corporate frauds of a serious nature.

    Read More: Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 9:17 AM IST
