Kerala Budget 2026: Free Degree Education and Student Benefits Announced
Kerala Budget 2026 boosts education with free degree courses, student insurance, AI kits, mid-day meals, and school upgrades. ASHA, Anganwadi, and Literacy Preraks get raises. MEDISEP 2.0 expands healthcare coverage.
Accident life insurance scheme for students
- Student Insurance: Accident life insurance for students from class 1 to 12, with Rs 15 crore allocated.
- AI Education: 20,000 more robotic kits for schools; Rs 38.50 crore for KITE.
From food and clothing to school renovation
- Food & Uniforms: Rs 410.66 cr for mid-day meals & Rs 150.34 cr for free uniforms.
- School Upgrades: Rs 167 cr for infrastructure.
- Special Package: Rs 60 cr for tribal schools.
Noteworthy announcements for college students
Big news for college students in the budget. Arts and Science degree studies are now free in Kerala. Previously, free education was only provided up to the 12th grade.
5 popular announcements in the budget
Relief for ASHA workers. A Rs 1000 honorarium increase was announced for ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Anganwadi helpers get a Rs 500 raise, and Literacy Preraks get a Rs 1000 raise.
1,000 crore for the employment guarantee scheme
Rs 1000 crore is allocated for the employment guarantee scheme. The Finance Minister criticized the central policy, stating Kerala will implement the scheme flawlessly with extra funds.
New medical insurance scheme for retired employees
A new MEDISEP-style medical insurance plan for retired government and cooperative employees was announced. It will also cover workers in public sector and cooperative institutions.
Accident insurance and free treatment
The budget offers free treatment for the first five days to all road accident victims. This will be available in government and select private hospitals, with Rs 15 crore allocated.
MEDISEP 2.0 from February 1
MEDISEP 2.0 starts from February 1. The scheme for government employees will now include more benefits and more hospitals, offering enhanced coverage and accessibility for all.
