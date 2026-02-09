- Home
Businessman MP Sajeer, 42, died after allegedly setting his car on fire outside a businessman’s house in Mananthavady amid a financial dispute. His wife suffered severe burns while three children were rescued, with two unhurt.
Late night incident in Mananthavady
A tragic incident linked to financial distress has been reported from Erumatheruvu in Mananthavady in Kerala’s Wayanad district. A 42-year-old businessman, M.P. Sajeer, died after setting his car on fire late at night while his family was inside the vehicle.
The incident took place around 11 pm. Police said Sajeer was accompanied by his wife and three children at the time. The family had travelled from Kutta village in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district.
What happened on the tragic night
According to investigators, Sajeer parked the car outside the house of a businessman named E.C. Bappu in Mananthavady. He allegedly poured petrol inside the vehicle and set it on fire. Reports also state that the burning car crashed into the house, which belongs to Bappu.
Residents nearby heard the sound and rushed to the spot. They helped put out the fire and pulled out the family members. However, Sajeer suffered severe burns and died at the scene.
Police said remnants of plastic containers believed to have been used to carry petrol were recovered from the area.
Wife and children rescued
Sajeer’s wife, Najmunnisa, aged 37, sustained serious burn injuries. Doctors said she suffered around 40 to 50 percent burns. She was first admitted to Wayanad Medical College and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College for further treatment.
Their two-year-old daughter Aisha received minor injuries. Two sons, Nibran (14) and Nisan (9), escaped without injuries. Police said the children were inside the vehicle when the fire broke out.
Family background and financial stress
Sajeer was originally from Malayanteparambath House at Vallithode near Iritty in Kannur district. He had been running a bakery in Kutta for the past few years.
Police said he had earlier owned the commercial building where the bakery was functioning. Due to financial difficulties, he had leased the property. Later, ownership was transferred to the lessee, E.C. Bappu, after Sajeer was unable to repay a loan.
Investigators also said Sajeer had lent around Rs 20 lakh to Bappu. The money was allegedly not returned despite repeated requests, which reportedly pushed him into severe financial distress.
Petrol purchased during journey
Police have taken the preliminary statement of Sajeer’s wife. She said that petrol was purchased while they were travelling from Kutta in Karnataka towards Kannur. She also told officers that she was not aware of any plan to attempt suicide.
Officials said her statement will be recorded again in detail as part of the ongoing investigation.
Attempt made in front of accused’s house
Police said the family attempted the act in front of Bappu’s residence. The burning vehicle also crashed into the house during the incident.
The case has been registered as an unnatural death. Investigators are examining all evidence, including fuel containers and the sequence of events.
Video surfaces with allegations
A video recorded by Sajeer shortly before the incident has surfaced. In the footage, he allegedly blamed Mananthavady-based businessman E.C. Bappu for his situation. He claimed there had been fraud linked to financial dealings related to the transfer of his building.
The video also contains allegations against another person named Rafeeq from Poojakkallu. Police said both Bappu and Rafeeq will be questioned.
Investigators are examining the video carefully as part of the probe.
Response from the accused
E.C. Bappu has issued a press release stating that he is innocent. He said a false campaign is being run against him. According to his statement, the building had been rented to Sajeer and rent had not been paid for several months.
Bappu also claimed he had been running the shop for three years and that he had given Rs 25 lakh to Sajeer. Police said CCTV cameras at Bappu’s house will also be checked.
Ongoing police investigation
The Mananthavady Police have registered a case and started a detailed inquiry. Officers said they will question key persons named in the video and verify financial records.
Officials are also collecting statements from relatives and witnesses. They aim to establish the exact chain of events that led to the tragic incident.
Police said the focus of the investigation is to confirm the financial dispute, examine the video evidence, and understand whether any external pressure contributed to Sajeer’s actions.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
