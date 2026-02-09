A tragic incident linked to financial distress has been reported from Erumatheruvu in Mananthavady in Kerala’s Wayanad district. A 42-year-old businessman, M.P. Sajeer, died after setting his car on fire late at night while his family was inside the vehicle.

The incident took place around 11 pm. Police said Sajeer was accompanied by his wife and three children at the time. The family had travelled from Kutta village in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district.

What happened on the tragic night

According to investigators, Sajeer parked the car outside the house of a businessman named E.C. Bappu in Mananthavady. He allegedly poured petrol inside the vehicle and set it on fire. Reports also state that the burning car crashed into the house, which belongs to Bappu.

Residents nearby heard the sound and rushed to the spot. They helped put out the fire and pulled out the family members. However, Sajeer suffered severe burns and died at the scene.

Police said remnants of plastic containers believed to have been used to carry petrol were recovered from the area.