'Kerala bahut accha...' Pakistani national visits wife's house in Puthuppally

A Pakistani national Taimur Tariq visited his wife Sreeja's house in Puthuppally, Kottayam. He said that Kerala is very good and the people of India and Pakistan love each other.

Kottayam: Taimur Tariq, who came from Pakistan to see his wife's native land, is now the star of Kottayam's Puthupally. Taimur is delighted to see the Puthuupally house constructed as a tribute to his father and to spend time with the people and his wife's relatives.

Taimur's neighbour Kunjavarachan offered him the natural coconut water and said, 'Nariyal ka pani is super' and the former replied, 'Kerala Bahut Accha hai'. Taimur is receiving a lot of attention and love from the people of Puthuppally.

Taimur married Sreeja, a native of Puthupally, in Dubai five years ago. He is visiting his wife's village for the first time. Sreeja expressed her happiness at returning to her hometown.

India and Pakistan's troubled diplomatic relations are not a hindrance to the love between them. Taimur said that the people of Pakistan and India love each other. He added that the wounds of division between nations can be overcome with love between people.

A Sharjah-based businessman, he paid their newly built Puthuppally home its maiden visit during the Onam season in 2023. However, the authorities refused to allow him to enter the area during the Puthuppally by-election. Taimur Tariq then visited the Kodungallur area of Thrissur for a while before leaving again.