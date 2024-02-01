Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Kerala bahut accha...' Pakistani national visits wife's house in Puthuppally

    A Pakistani national Taimur Tariq visited his wife Sreeja's house in Puthuppally, Kottayam. He said that Kerala is very good and the people of India and Pakistan love each other. 

    'Kerala bahut accha...' Pakistani national Taimur Tariq visits wife's house in Puthuppally Kottayam anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Kottayam: Taimur Tariq, who came from Pakistan to see his wife's native land, is now the star of Kottayam's Puthupally. Taimur is delighted to see the Puthuupally house constructed as a tribute to his father and to spend time with the people and his wife's relatives.

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic

    Taimur's neighbour Kunjavarachan offered him the natural coconut water and said, 'Nariyal ka pani is super' and the former replied, 'Kerala Bahut Accha hai'. Taimur is receiving a lot of attention and love from the people of Puthuppally. 

    Taimur married Sreeja, a native of Puthupally, in Dubai five years ago. He is visiting his wife's village for the first time. Sreeja expressed her happiness at returning to her hometown.

    India and Pakistan's troubled diplomatic relations are not a hindrance to the love between them. Taimur said that the people of Pakistan and India love each other. He added that the wounds of division between nations can be overcome with love between people. 

    A Sharjah-based businessman, he paid their newly built Puthuppally home its maiden visit during the Onam season in 2023. However, the authorities refused to allow him to enter the area during the Puthuppally by-election. Taimur Tariq then visited the Kodungallur area of Thrissur for a while before leaving again.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Investors in Kandala Cooperative Bank unable to withdraw money; Read rkn

    Kerala: Investors in Kandala Cooperative Bank unable to withdraw money; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-507 February 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-507 February 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Husband gets life imprisonment for murdering wife, her friend in Attapadi rkn

    Kerala: Husband gets life imprisonment for murdering wife, her friend in Attapadi

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic anr

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic

    Recent Stories

    Photos Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal turn certified divers; share thrilling experience via images RBA

    Photos: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal turn certified divers; share thrilling experience via images

    football Napkin bearing Lionel Messi's first Barcelona contract to be auctioned; starting price set at 300,000 pounds snt

    Napkin bearing Lionel Messi's first Barcelona contract to be auctioned; starting price set at 300,000 pounds

    Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to play leads in 'Cocktail 2'? RKK

    Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to play leads in 'Cocktail 2'?

    Karnataka: Husband missing for 6 years found living as Transgender in Ramanagara vkp

    Karnataka: Husband missing for 6 years found living as Transgender in Ramanagara

    Kerala: Investors in Kandala Cooperative Bank unable to withdraw money; Read rkn

    Kerala: Investors in Kandala Cooperative Bank unable to withdraw money; Read

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon