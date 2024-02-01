Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 'Govt is the first accused in Vandiperiyar case...' Opposition walks out of Assembly

    Kerala Assembly: The Opposition alleged that the Kerala government is the first accused in the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case. The Opposition blamed the ruling party after the accused was acquitted in the case.

    Kerala: 'Govt is the first accused in Vandiperiyar case...' Opposition walks out of Assembly anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition in the Kerala Assembly presented an emergency motion today calling for a pause to the house proceedings so that the case of the accused's acquittal in the case of the 6-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Vandiperiyar could be discussed. The opposition said that the accused, who was associated with the CPM, escaped due to the failure of the police and the prosecution. Congress legislator Sunny Joseph brought up the urgent motion notice. 

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there is no further explanation on the matter under consideration by the court. Kerala Police is a model for police in other states. The verdict of acquitting the accused should not happen. The government is taking the court verdict seriously. The department is checking whether there was any lapse in the investigation of the case. The Chief Minister said that there would be no compromise on the part of the government.

    Based on the chief minister's explanation, permission was denied for the urgent motion. The opposition leader alleged that there had been an attempt to save the accused from the day the incident took place, and the accused was also involved in trying to avoid the autopsy of the child. Despite knowing the accused, the police deliberately destroyed the evidence.

    "The girl's father and grandfather were attacked. The assailants ran to the CPM party office. Today's Communist Party is waiting to protect the accused. What happened to the cases of Attappadi Madhu and Walayar?," the Opposition asked. 

    He said, "The party members will protect him no matter how heinous things are done. The first accused in this case is the government. What is needed is a re-investigation and not an appeal."

    The Opposition walked out of the House in protest at the denial of permission for the urgent motion.

     The Kattappana Fast Track Special Court acquitted accused Arjun in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar of Idukki. The court acquitted the accused by stating that the prosecution could not prove the murder and rape. Justice V Manju delivered the verdict after two years of filing the chargesheet. The chilling crime took place on June 30, 2021 when a six-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Vandiperiyar's Churakkulam estate.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Auto-driver protests for poor maintenance of roads in Kayamkulam rkn

    Kerala: Auto-driver protests for poor maintenance of roads in Kayamkulam

    'Kerala bahut accha...' Pakistani national Taimur Tariq visits wife's house in Puthuppally Kottayam anr

    'Kerala bahut accha...' Pakistani national visits wife's house in Puthuppally

    Kerala: Investors in Kandala Cooperative Bank unable to withdraw money; Read rkn

    Kerala: Investors in Kandala Cooperative Bank unable to withdraw money; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-507 February 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-507 February 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Husband gets life imprisonment for murdering wife, her friend in Attapadi rkn

    Kerala: Husband gets life imprisonment for murdering wife, her friend in Attapadi

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya says mics were installed inside bathrooms; read details RBA

    SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya says mics were installed inside bathrooms; read details

    Karnataka: Female bus conductor slaps passenger with slipper over alleged altercation of abusive words vkp

    Karnataka: Female bus conductor slaps passenger with slipper over alleged altercation of abusive words

    Interim Budget 2024: Who holds the record for delivering longest budget speech? AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: Who holds the record for delivering longest budget speech?

    'No mandatory dress code in Muzrai department temples': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    'No mandatory dress code in Muzrai department temples': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Kerala: Auto-driver protests for poor maintenance of roads in Kayamkulam rkn

    Kerala: Auto-driver protests for poor maintenance of roads in Kayamkulam

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon