Idukki, June 29: Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam has risen to 136.20 feet, prompting authorities to begin the controlled release of water. The dam will be opened at 12 PM, and 13 shutters on the spillway will be raised by 10 centimeters each.

Initially, 250 cubic feet of water per second (cusecs) will be released.

The increased inflow is a result of intensified rainfall in the Periyar Tiger Reserve, which forms the dam's catchment area. Once the dam is opened, the released water will flow through the Periyar River and eventually reach the Idukki reservoir.

Public safety measures and advisory

The Idukki District Collector has assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, but issued a set of safety guidelines for residents living near the riverbanks:

Residents in homes close to the Periyar river that are prone to flooding should consider relocating to relatives' homes as a precaution.

2. Arrangements have been made for relocation to relief camps if needed.

3. A total of 20 relief camps will be set up across the affected region.

4. If the dam reaches maximum water release, approximately 3,200 people from 883 families may be impacted.

5. Bathing, washing, or entering the river while the spillway shutters are open is strictly discouraged.

6. Crossing the Periyar river should be avoided during the water release.

7. Residents living along the riverbanks need not panic, as no immediate danger is expected.

8. As the current water level in the Periyar river is low, the release of water from the dam is not expected to cause a significant rise in water levels.

Weather outlook

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall across Kerala due to the formation of a new low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea. The forecast includes:

Isolated heavy rainfall today, June 29, with thunderstorms likely.

A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

According to IMD standards, heavy rainfall is defined as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The alert is expected to remain in effect for the next five days.