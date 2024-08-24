Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Minister Saji Cherian defends director Ranjith amidst misconduct allegations; vows action if proven

    Kerala's Cultural Minister, Saji Cherian, continues to back Film Academy Chairman Ranjith amidst allegations by Bengali actress Sreelakha Mitra. The minister promised a thorough investigation, stating that if the allegations are proven, appropriate action will be taken, and the government will not protect anyone found guilty.
     

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 1:46 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Cultural Minister, Saji Cherian, has come out in support of Film Academy Chairman Ranjith, who is facing allegations made by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra. The minister assures that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and if the allegations are found to be true, appropriate action will be taken. He emphasised that the government will not shield anyone found guilty, regardless of their position.

    Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra alleges misconduct by Malayalam director Ranjith; latter refutes allegations

    Saji Cherian reiterated his stance of defending Film Academy Chairman Ranjith during a press conference on Saturday morning. He stated that the allegations need to be investigated and that no action will be taken based on mere complaints. If a complaint is filed, the government will investigate and take necessary action. The minister emphasized that the government stands with the victims, not the perpetrators. 

    The minister clarified that no leniency will be shown to those who commit wrongdoings, however, legal procedures must be followed to take action. He also pointed out that media allegations alone are not enough to take action and said that Ranjith has also denied the allegations.

    Cherian also noted that he doesn't need to publicly disclose any conversations with Ranjith, maintaining that the government's stance is clear: no leniency will be shown to wrongdoers, but due process must be followed.

    Actress Sreelekha Mitra refuted Ranjith's explanation regarding her allegations, maintaining that she was invited to act in a film, not attend an audition. She stood firm on her allegations and expressed willingness to pursue the case if she received support. However, she clarified that she would not travel to Kerala to file a complaint, as her work is based in Bengal. Sreelakha added that Ranjith should acknowledge his mistake, even if he believed his actions were justified.

