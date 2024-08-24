Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra alleges misconduct by Malayalam director Ranjith; latter refutes allegations

    Sreelekha Mitra, a Bengali actress, has accused Malayalam film director Ranjith of mistreating her during the filming of "Paleri Manikyam" in 2009-10. However, Ranjith refuted all allegations while speaking to Asianet News.

    Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has come forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior by director Ranjith, who also heads the Kerala State Film Academy. According to Mitra, Ranjith inappropriately touched her arm, played with her bangles, and stroked her hair after offering her a role in the Malayalam film "Paleri Manikyam".

    However, Ranjith told Asianet News that Mitra was not cast in the film due to unsuitability for the role, and maintains that he did not engage in any misconduct.

    Sreelekha Mitra alleges that director Ranjith mistreated her during the filming of "Paleri Manikyam" in 2009-10. She claims to have spent a night in fear at a hotel due to his behavior. Although she reported the incident to Joshy Joseph, no further action was taken. Mitra believes she was denied opportunities in Malayalam films, including "Paleri Manikyam", as a result of speaking out against Ranjith's behavior.
     

