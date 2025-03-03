Kerala: Top kidney specialist Dr George Abraham dies by suicide in Kochi; suicide note recovered

Renowned nephrologist Dr. George P. Abraham was found dead at his Kochi farmhouse, with a suicide note citing health struggles due to aging.

Kochi: Renowned nephrologist Dr. George P. Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse in Thuruthissery, near Nedumbassery. He was discovered hanging late at night. A senior surgeon in the nephrology department at Ernakulam Lakeshore Hospital, Dr. Abraham was highly regarded for his expertise in kidney transplants.

He had arrived at the farmhouse yesterday evening with his brother but later sent him away. Hours later, he was found dead. Dr. Abraham was known for performing the highest number of kidney transplant surgeries in the state.

Authorities recovered a suicide note in which he mentioned struggling with aging and related health issues. He expressed disappointment over his inability to perform surgeries as he once could.

Police revealed that he had recently undergone spinal surgery and was facing health complications as a result.

Dr. Abraham, who served as a senior surgeon in the nephrology department at Ernakulam's Lakeshore Hospital, was a pioneering figure in kidney treatment in India. Over his 32-year-long career, he performed more than 2,800 kidney transplant surgeries, significantly contributing to the field.

