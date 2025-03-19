Kerala: Man stabs wife to death, assaults in-laws amid marital disputes in Kozhikode; arrested

Read Full Article

Kozhikode: A man fatally stabbed his wife and violently assaulted her parents in an incident that took place on Tuesday (Mar 18). The deceased has been identified as Nakkilambad Shibila, a resident of Puthuppadi. Her parents, Nakkilambad Abdurahman and Haseena, sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The accused, Yasir Thalamel Mattathu from Panchayath Bazaar in Puthuppadi, has been taken into custody by the police. According to officials, the attack occurred around 6:45 pm at Shibila’s residence near Kakkad. Shibila had been living with her parents due to ongoing marital disputes. Yasir arrived at the house and launched a violent assault on them.

Shibila suffered fatal stab wounds to her throat and behind her ear. Her father, Abdurahman, sustained severe head injuries, while her mother, Haseena, was hurt while trying to intervene.

The injured were rushed to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Shibila was declared dead on arrival. A police officer confirmed that although her parents are seriously injured, they are currently out of danger.

Accused Yasir on the run was arrested within five hours of committing the crime

The accused was arrested within five hours of committing the crime. Acting on a tip-off and tracking his mobile location, the Thamarassery police coordinated with the Medical College police, who located him near the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode around midnight.

At the time of his arrest, Yasir was sitting inside his Maruti Alto, parked a few meters from the hospital's casualty ward—where his wife Shibila had been declared dead and her parents were being treated for serious injuries.

Shibila's earlier allegations against her husband

In February, Shibila had lodged a formal complaint with the Thamarassery police, accusing her husband Yasir of physical abuse. In her statement, she alleged that Yasir had pawned some of her jewelry and sold the rest without her knowledge. She also claimed he had taken loans from various financial institutions using her name, all without her consent.

Shibila further accused Yasir of being addicted to drugs and subjecting her to frequent assaults. She also mentioned that Yasir had forcibly evicted her and their young child from his home, not even allowing her to take her personal belongings or clothes.

There are also allegations suggesting that the Thamarassery police failed to take prompt action on her complaint and instead tried to mediate a reconciliation between the two parties.

