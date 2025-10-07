A 36-year-old fish trader from Kasaragod is recovering in a Mangaluru hospital after a brutal stabbing over a financial dispute left a knife embedded in his neck. The man was lured to a remote location and attacked by a group.

A 36-year-old fish trader from Kasaragod is recovering in a Mangaluru hospital after surviving a brutal stabbing that left a knife embedded in his neck during a violent confrontation over money.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Anil Kumar became the victim of an orchestrated attack on Sunday night when what began as a financial disagreement spiraled into shocking violence in Kerala's northernmost district.

The incident unfolded when Kumar received a phone call from his attackers, who lured him to the remote village of Seethangoli under the pretense of resolving their monetary dispute. Instead of a discussion, Anil Kumar found himself facing a group of men who immediately began assaulting him.

Brutal Attack

The situation took a horrifying turn when one of the attackers stabbed Kumar directly in the neck. Disturbing footage of the assault, which has since circulated on social media platforms, captures the moment the knife was driven into Kumar's neck during the brutal attack.

In a race against time, Kumar was transported to a medical facility in nearby Mangaluru with the weapon still protruding from his neck. Medical staff are currently treating him for what doctors describe as a severe neck wound from the stabbing.

Police Detain Four Suspects

Local authorities have moved quickly to apprehend those responsible for the attack. Police have taken four individuals into custody in connection with the incident and have also confiscated two vehicles as part of their investigation.