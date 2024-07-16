Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Man, pregnant wife attacked for not giving way to MLA's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram

    Aruvikkara MLA G Stephen and DYFI activists have been accused of leading an attack on a family, including a pregnant woman, who didn't give way to his car. The family alleges they were beaten and their car was vandalised.
     

    Kerala: Man, pregnant wife attacked for not giving way to MLA's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A family, including a pregnant woman, was allegedly attacked at Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram after they reportedly refused to give way to an MLA's vehicle on Monday (July 15) evening. The family has filed a complaint against MLA G Stephen and DYFI activists, accusing them of vandalizing their car, breaking the woman's necklace, and physically assaulting them. The incident has sparked serious allegations against the MLA and the DYFI workers involved.

    The family, returning from a wedding reception, was assaulted by a group allegedly angered by their failure to yield to an MLA's vehicle. Bineesh and his wife Neetu suffered injuries, with Bineesh's nose, hand, and chest battered, and their car damaged. The attackers also ripped off their necklaces. The family has lodged a complaint at the Kattakkada police station, detailing the horrific ordeal.

    Meanwhile, MLA G Stephen denied the allegation, stating he did not request to clear the way for his car. Stephen informed Asianet News that he was in the wedding auditorium during the incident and was unaware of who attacked the family.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
