A priest in Kerala has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman after allegedly luring her into a ritual to rid her husband of an evil spirit.

A priest in Kerala has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman after allegedly luring her into a ritual to rid her husband of an evil spirit. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused in connection with the case dating back to April 2016.

The Nedumangad Special Court delivered the verdict on Saturday, finding Rajesh, a resident of Venkulam in Edava, guilty of rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the prosecution, the accused had asked the woman to attend a special ritual in April 2016, claiming that her husband was being affected by an alleged evil spirit. However, instead of conducting the ritual, Rajesh allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the storeroom of a religious institution.

The prosecution told the court that the assault continued over several days. The woman subsequently lodged a complaint, following which the accused was arrested.

The court further ruled that Rajesh would have to serve an additional year in prison if he failed to pay the Rs 50,000 fine.

The case was heard by Judge A Shahjahan of the Nedumangad Special Court designated to try cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep R N appeared on behalf of the prosecution.