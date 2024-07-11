Kerala: Man fined Rs 2000 for not controlling mosquito breeding amid rise in dengue cases

A Thrissur resident was fined Rs 2000 by the Irinjalakuda First Class Judicial Magistrate Court for failing to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, amid rise in dengue cases in Kerala.

Thrissur: A resident of Muriyad Pullar was fined Rs 2000 by the Irinjalakuda First Class Judicial Magistrate Court for failing to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, despite instructions from the Health Department to prevent the spread of dengue fever. The court's action was prompted by a complaint filed by the health supervisor of the Block Family Health Center, highlighting the individual's non-compliance with measures to control mosquito breeding.

Kerala is grappling with a surge in epidemic cases, with a significant number of people seeking medical attention for fever-related symptoms. In the past 24 hours, 13,756 individuals have visited hospitals for treatment, according to the health department. On Tuesday alone, 225 dengue cases were confirmed, resulting in one fatality. Additionally, 20 cases of rat fever were reported, with two fatalities. Furthermore, the health department confirmed 37 cases of H1N1 on Tuesday, indicating a concerning trend of rising epidemic cases in the state.

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti. It is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Dengue symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding (e.g., nosebleeds, gum bleeding).

Prevention:

1. Mosquito Control

2. Use mosquito nets while sleeping, especially in areas with high dengue transmission.

3. Seek medical attention immediately if you develop symptoms of dengue fever, especially if you have recently traveled to a dengue-endemic area.

4. Eliminate mosquito breeding grounds by removing standing water from containers, flower pots, and tires.

5. Install window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering.



