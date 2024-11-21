Palakkad Bypoll: Polling drop sparks uncertainty among political fronts; voter turnout surges in municipality

Voter turnout in Palakkad fell to 70.51% in the 2024 elections, a drop of over 3% compared to 2021. The UDF asserts stability in its strongholds, while the BJP anticipates gains from increased turnout in Palakkad Municipality.

Palakkad: All three political fronts are concerned over the drop in voter turnout in Palakkad, where polling stood at 70.51%. However, the UDF claims that voter turnout in its strongholds has not decreased significantly. Meanwhile, the BJP sees the increased turnout in the municipality as a potential advantage, while the LDF remains cautiously optimistic due to the unique political context.

In 2021, the polling percentage was 73.71%, marking a decline of over 3% this time. Notably, voter turnout rose in the BJP stronghold of Palakkad Municipality. However, turnout fell in areas like Pirayiri Panchayat, led by Congress, and in Kannadi and Mathur Panchayats. This decline has disrupted the calculations and hopes of all major political fronts.

After an intense campaign lasting nearly one and a half months, the people of Palakkad cast their votes on Wednesday (Nov 20).

During the 2021 Assembly elections, 65% of the electorate in the municipality cast their votes, with the BJP securing the majority of votes in the area. This year, voter turnout in the municipality rose by over 5%, boosting the BJP's hopes of a significant victory.

With polling complete, the BJP camp is brimming with optimism. The increase in votes within the municipal limits is seen as a significant advantage, according to BJP leaders. They believe that the consolidation within the party, especially after Sandeep Varier's switch to Congress, has worked in their favor. Leaders also estimate that a substantial portion of UDF votes in areas like Pirayiri Panchayat may have shifted to the BJP, potentially enabling a victory margin between 2,500 and 4,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the mood in the UDF camp has shifted. Once confident of a five-digit majority, Congress leaders are now more cautious, estimating a narrower win margin of around 4,000 votes. This change reflects the unpredictability that has emerged post-election.

In 2021, UDF candidate Shafi Parambil won the constituency with a majority of 5,000 votes, benefiting significantly from CPM voters who shifted allegiance to the UDF. This time, however, the Left Front, led by candidate Dr. P. Sarin, mounted an intense campaign right up to the last moment, making the contest fiercely competitive.

The LDF is optimistic about improving its position, hoping to climb from third place in the past three elections to second this time.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23.



