Wayanad byelection: UDF expects majority of over 4 lakh vote-majority for Priyanka Gandhi

The UDF projects Priyanka Gandhi will win the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election with a margin exceeding four lakh votes, despite a lower voter turnout. Their calculations are based on booth-level data, while they claim the LDF's limited campaigning contributed to the outcome.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Wayanad: The Congress-led UDF anticipates a victory margin of over four lakh votes for Priyanka Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. This estimate is based on data gathered from polling booths. The UDF also noted that the LDF refrained from active campaigning and effectively withdrew from the contest.

Despite an 8.76% decline in voter turnout compared to the general election held seven months ago, which impacted the UDF's initial target of securing a five lakh majority, they remain optimistic. Current booth-level data suggests that Priyanka Gandhi is likely to win by more than four lakh votes, even if the earlier goal is not met.

Rahul Gandhi secured majorities of 38,000 in Mananthavady, 43,000 in Sultan Bathery, and 49,000 in Kalpetta. This time, the UDF predicts that Priyanka Gandhi will surpass these figures, achieving over 50,000 votes in each of these constituencies.

Additionally, the UDF claims that Priyanka is set to outperform Rahul across all seven Assembly segments in Wayanad. They also point to a favorable trend in the by-election, where approximately 43,000 more women voted compared to men, which they believe will further bolster Priyanka’s margin.

Unlike the previous election, the LDF reportedly scaled back its campaign this time, which the UDF suspects was a strategic move to lower voter turnout and thereby reduce Priyanka Gandhi’s lead. The UDF claims that the LDF’s efforts succeeded in significantly diminishing pro-Priyanka votes.

Meanwhile, the LDF believes that voter sentiment, influenced by Rahul Gandhi leaving the constituency, may result in an upset. Citing the reduced voter turnout, the LDF remains optimistic about its prospects.

The NDA, on the other hand, attributes the situation to recent developments such as the Waqf land issue in Thalappuzha and Munambam, which emerged just before the polls, claiming that it worked in their favor. With local body and Assembly elections on the horizon, the Lok Sabha by-election outcome is viewed as critical, with all major fronts concerned about potential setbacks.

