Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-548 November 21 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 548: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Nov 21). 
 

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-548 November 21 2024
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 9:36 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 548: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 548 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-548 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Palakkad Bypoll: Polling drop sparks uncertainty among political fronts; voter turnout surges in municipality

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60

"Many said this is impossible": Kerala CM Vijayan says merchant community will fund Argentina team's visit

No extra charges, instantly download digital driving license: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

Supreme Court restores criminal proceedings in evidence tampering case against Kerala MLA Antony Raju

PM Modi conferred with Dominica and Guyana's top awards, dedicates it to 140 crore Indians (WATCH)

Palakkad Bypoll: Polling drop sparks uncertainty among political fronts; voter turnout surges in municipality

Will Shami play in Perth Test? Captain Bumrah gives MASSIVE update ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener

SBI to Kotak Mahindra: Check savings account interest rates in top Indian banks

AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce: Lawyer Vandana Shah dismisses links to bassist Mohini Dey's separation news

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

