A Kerala man has created a working replica of a Lamborghini Huracan using spare parts and fiberglass. The project took three years to complete and has garnered significant attention online after being featured by a popular car YouTuber.

A Kerala-based man has gone viral for creating a handmade replica of the Lamborghini Huracan. After revealing his concept of the ideal Lamborghini automobile, which he had painstakingly constructed over years from spare parts, Bibin Chacko attracted the attention of the Internet community and caused a stir.

In a YouTube video, Bibin Chacko showed off his repurposed Lamborghini Huracan and disclosed that it took three years to bring his dream car to life. He created nine segments for the Homemade Supercar series that demonstrated the complete Lamborghini building process to his subscribers.

The Kerala resident made the body for his car using fibreglass and multiwood, shaping it in minute details to copy the design of a real Lamborghini. The body is supported by a specially designed chassis that was created from the ground up. In contrast to the original Lamborghini Huracan, which boasts a screaming supercar engine and is still a dream possession for auto enthusiasts worldwide, Bibin Chako's Lamborghini Huracan has a Maruti 800 engine under the hood.

Some users called it a true example of passion and skill, while others were curious about the process and parts he used.

Popular car YouTuber Arun Smoki recently highlighted the handcrafted Lamborghini copy manufactured by Bibin Chacko of Kerala, which garnered even more attention. After being shared on June 27, the video gained a lot of popularity, receiving over one lakh views and generating a lot of praise in the comments area.

Many were so moved by Bibin's ability to turn a vision into reality that they even requested if he might create identical copies for them. Indicating the rising interest in his method, other people questioned whether other high-end automobile models might also be made using waste components.