(PHOTOS) Ram Kapoor Gets First Lamborghini Urus SE in India
TV and Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor adds a luxurious Lamborghini to his collection. His new SUV costs crores, and he's the first Indian to own this particular model. Learn more about his swanky new ride!
| Updated : Jun 16 2025, 11:01 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : Instagram
Ram Kapoor's new car is a Lamborghini Urus SE, an ultra-luxury SUV. This is the first time this model has been bought by an Indian, as per autojournal_india on Instagram.
28
Image Credit : Instagram
Ram and his wife Gautami pose with their brand new Lamborghini. It's the first Lamborghini Urus SE in Verde Gea in India!
38
Image Credit : Instagram
The Lamborghini is priced at a whopping ₹5.21 crore! Gautami Kapoor performs a traditional puja ceremony for the new SUV.
48
Image Credit : Instagram
Gautami Kapoor takes the driver's seat and the couple celebrates with a cake-cutting ceremony. They're clearly thrilled with their new purchase!
58
Image Credit : Instagram
The Lamborghini Urus SE boasts a 4.0-liter engine, a floating bonnet, sleek headlights, a redesigned bumper and grille, and a new rear diffuser. It's a plug-in hybrid with a 25.9kWh battery.
68
Image Credit : Instagram
Ram Kapoor has a penchant for luxury cars. His collection includes a Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Portofino M, Range Rover Autobiography, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63.
78
Image Credit : Instagram
Ram Kapoor recently made headlines for his impressive 55 kg weight loss in 18 months. He attributed his transformation to hard work and discipline.
88
Image Credit : Instagram
Ram Kapoor will be seen in the web series 'Mistry,' a Hindi adaptation of the American series 'Monk.' It will stream on Jio Hotstar from June 27, 2025.
Top Stories