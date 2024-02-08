Kerala: Malayalam art associate director collapses while shooting; seeks financial aid for treatment

Malayalam art associate director Sajeevan sought financial help for him and his wife due to serious illness. Sajeev, a native of Payyannur, has worked in many Malayalam films, including Ennu Ninte Moideen, How Old Are You, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Take Off, and many more.

Thiruvananthapuram: Sajeev, an art associate director in the film industry and his wife Rama are seeking medical help due to a serious illness. Both of them are unable to continue their lives as Sajeev has TB in the brain and his wife has been diagnosed with cancer.

Sajeev, a native of Payyannur, has worked in many Malayalam films, including Ennu Ninte Moideen, How Old Are You, Maheshinte prathikaram, Take Off, and many more. The couple has been living in a rented house in Thiruvananthapuram for many years. Upon examination, the disease was confirmed, leading to numerous surgeries, and she later became bedridden.

Sajeevan was getting treatment when his wife, Rama, found out she had cancer. She had already had seven surgeries; however, she needs three more. However, their medical journey hit a roadblock when Sajeev became bedridden, halting Rama's treatment. With no savings or home, their younger son's education was disrupted due to his parent's illnesses. The eldest son is a graduate student. The family is in dire need of support to continue their treatments and rebuild their lives.

Account information

SBI Statue Branch

Account number 67117766318

IFS Code: SBIN0070028

GooglePay Number: 9961338030