    Kerala: Luxury cars crash at Kochi's Willingdon Island; 5 injured, cars worth crores damaged

    A high-speed collision involving three luxury cars - Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S, Hyundai Ascent, and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster - occurred on Willingdon Island, Kochi, leaving five people injured. The cars, worth crores, suffered significant damage. 

    Author
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    Kochi: A multi-crore luxury car crash occurred in Kochi's Willingdon Island during a test drive. High-end vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz's AMG SL55 Roadster, AMG GT 63 S, and a Hyundai Ascent, were involved in the collision. Although no lives were lost, the people inside the cars sustained injuries.

    In a fortunate turn of events, five individuals, including a woman, survived the accident with injuries. The injured, all hailing from Ernakulam, are Ashwin, Deepak, Sachin, Anagha, and Sajimon. While Ashwin sustained a leg injury, the others are receiving treatment at a Kochi-based private hospital.

    Anagha lost control of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S while driving on Willingdon Island, crashing into the railway track and then colliding with an oncoming Hyundai Ascent. The impact caused a chain reaction, with the Mercedes-Benz swerving and hitting the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster driven by Ashwin. Sajimon, from Ernakulam, was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Ascent.

    The accident severely damaged the front of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S. The locals helped get the injured to the hospital. The police are investigating the incident based on Sajimon's complaint. The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster, launched last June, is worth Rs  3.10 crore. The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S, launched in April, is worth Rs 4.19 crore.

    Did Saudi bar actor's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Talib Al Balushi clears air on rumours

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    'Will live forever with Allah': Slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's poster in Kerala sparks outrage; see pics

    Actor Minu Muneer accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-784 August 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Did Saudi bar actor's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Talib Al Balushi clears air on rumours

    Bengaluru: Government considers raising Cauvery water rates ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

    'Love is a sacrifice': Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya's engagement | SEE POST

    Revisiting Janmashtami 1984: How young Modi united Gujarat's Prantij to prevent communal riots; see pictures

    J&K Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases updated list of 15 candidates; check full list here

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

