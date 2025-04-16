A major financial fraud has been exposed in the Kerala Lottery Welfare Board, where clerk Sangeeth allegedly siphoned off over Rs 1.5 crore by diverting workers’ contributions into personal accounts.

Thiruvananthapuram: A massive financial fraud has come to light in Kerala's Lottery Welfare Board involving a clerk named Sangeeth, who allegedly diverted the contribution amounts made by lottery workers into his personal accounts. Shockingly, the scam initially went unnoticed even during audits.

The Vigilance Department received a complaint along with solid evidence, following which a covert investigation was launched. It was during this probe that Sangeeth’s misconduct was uncovered.

In 2018 alone, he reportedly transferred Rs 80 lakh in two installments to his own bank account and that of a relative. Acting on the Vigilance report, the Welfare Board conducted an internal audit, which revealed financial irregularities amounting to over Rs 1.5 crore in the preliminary phase of the investigation.

Sangeeth worked at the Welfare Board from 2018 to 2021 before being transferred to the Lottery Directorate. However, the investigation also revealed that he continued withdrawing money using the Welfare Board’s cheques even after his transfer.

Speaking on the matter, Welfare Board Chairman T.B. Subair stated that the Finance Audit Department at the Secretariat is currently examining all related financial transactions. The Board has filed a formal complaint with the Museum Police Station.

So far, no police case has been registered, as a Vigilance investigation is still ongoing. Interestingly, Sangeeth is currently under suspension in a separate case for submitting a fake medical certificate to obtain leave.