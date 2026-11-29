The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Samrudhi SM-83 lottery results for November 29. The draw offers a Rs 1 crore first prize, along with several other cash prizes for winners.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will hold the Samrudhi SM-83 lottery draw on Sunday, 29 November. The first prize in the draw will be of Rs 1 crore and there will be a few other prizes for the lucky ticket holders. The winners then check their ticket number against the official result to see whether they have won.

Samrudhi SM-83 lottery prizes

The first prize of the Samrudhi lottery is Rs 1 crore, the second prize is Rs 30 lakh, and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also cash prizes in several other categories.

The draw is conducted in the presence of authorised officials to ensure transparency in the lottery process. Lottery players should carefully check the winning numbers before claiming a prize.

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-83 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - MD 870197

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 – All series with the specified number - 870197

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - ML 953548

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - MA 934309

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0535, 0628, 1041, 1091, 2187, 3882, 4539, 4804, 4843, 5574, 6510, 6954, 7891, 8019, 9035, 9270, 9473, 9609

5th Prize: ₹2,000 -

6th Prize: ₹1,000 -

7th Prize: ₹500 -

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

The winning numbers will be updated after the official draw results are announced.

How to claim the Samrudhi SM-83 prize

The winning ticket numbers should be verified with the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The prize winners are requested to preserve the winning tickets intact and to follow the claim procedure as prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Prize claims may be made at Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, as per rules and documentation requirement.

Samrudhi SM-83 prize claim deadline

Winners need to claim prizes within the stipulated time frame from the date of draw. The deadline and documents required will vary depending on the prize amount and the circumstances of the claim.

All winners should be sure to keep their original winning tickets safe and to double-check all details before claiming.