The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Samrudhi SM-58 draw on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram. Scheduled for 3:00 PM IST, the popular state-run lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and other cash rewards. Official results will be published after the draw.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to conduct the much-awaited Samrudhi SM-58 lottery draw on Sunday, June 7, 2026, offering participants a chance to win the coveted Rs 1 crore first prize. Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the weekly draw, which is one of the state's most popular lottery schemes.

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The Samrudhi lottery draw is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Official results are generally published shortly after the draw and are expected to be available between 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM IST through authorised channels.

Apart from the bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore, the Samrudhi lottery also features several other prize categories, giving participants multiple opportunities to win substantial cash rewards. The lottery continues to attract widespread participation due to its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure. Kerala's state-run lottery system is among the most established and trusted lottery programmes in India.

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Participants are advised to keep their tickets safe and verify the winning numbers only through official result publications. Winners of major prizes must present the original ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents to claim their prize money. Applicable taxes will be deducted as per government regulations.

The previous Samrudhi draw, SM-57, held on May 31, awarded the Rs 1 crore first prize to ticket number MH 328862, creating excitement among lottery buyers ahead of this week's draw.

As anticipation builds for the Samrudhi SM-58 draw, ticket holders across Kerala will be closely watching for the official announcement later today. The winning numbers and complete prize list will be released after the draw concludes.

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