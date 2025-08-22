The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Suvarna Keralam SK-16 lottery, with a draw at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore (first prize) to Rs 100 (ninth prize). Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-16: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-16 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-16:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RV 209957

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RN 209957

RO 209957

RP 209957

RR 209957

RS 209957

RT 209957

RU 209957

RW 209957

RX 209957

RY 209957

RZ 209957

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RX 141148

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RS 201072

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0352 0566 0832 2383 2580 2590 2797 3155 3779 3929 4802 5295 5859 5955 6326 7039 7636 7669 8945 9184

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0110 0376 0764 4371 8114 9935

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 200

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.