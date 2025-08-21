Kerala Karunya Plus KN-586 lottery draw took place on August 21 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-586 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-586 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-586 on August 21:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PS 763057 (KOTTAYAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PN 763057

PO 763057

PP 763057

PR 763057

PT 763057

PU 763057

PV 763057

PW 763057

PX 763057

PY 763057

PZ 763057

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PT 354012 (THRISSUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PU 475795 (VAIKKOM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0017 0074 0510 1412 1514 2122 2155 2448 2841 3767 3947 5803 5894 5937 5942 5966 6516 6690 7478 9490

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0822 5076 5520 6020 8578 9935

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0035 0285 0627 0790 1085 1506 2510 2735 2736 3106 3624 3749 3800 4083 4532 5231 5351 5830 6028 6054 6810 7397 7799 7910 8049 8204 8591 8901 9316 9755

7th Prize: Rs 500

0000 0114 0239 0297 0436 0769 0938 1053 1054 1174 1443 1571 1587 1650 1809 1843 1903 2336 2525 2857 3050 3112 3114 3229 3787 3849 4034 4138 4554 4639 4661 4782 4880 5111 5377 5412 5440 5523 5810 5811 5831 6000 6302 6352 6399 6425 6456 6474 6646 6722 6867 6897 7056 7302 7359 7452 7513 7569 7643 7652 7716 8001 8057 8549 8658 8989 9013 9026 9123 9140 9317 9344 9410 9512 9857 9963

8th Prize: Rs 200

0122 0174 0593 0674 0729 0866 1047 1070 1228 1343 1553 1890 1925 2031 2152 2359 2360 2507 2578 2806 2847 2947 3065 3085 3264 3459 3527 3604 3692 4167 4178 4360 4419 4422 4426 4576 4695 4761 4774 4807 4820 5026 5476 5712 5785 5835 5873 5954 5994 5995 6182 6268 6321 6432 6525 6683 6731 7242 7272 7415 7690 7756 8053 8054 8163 8211 8339 8360 8504 8554 8718 8751 8761 8840 8982 9254 9314 9359 9417 9436 9677 9804 9805 9810

9th Prize: Rs 200

0028 0128 0157 0231 0267 0350 0511 0548 0753 0778 0878 0939 0949 0992 1040 1081 1134 1146 1273 1277 1303 1453 1519 1552 1555 1565 1595 1620 1624 1763 1797 1910 1911 1975 1977 2089 2166 2368 2652 2704 2737 3075 3220 3233 3257 3280 3392 3564 3599 3656 3666 3732 3734 3797 3803 4109 4158 4204 4263 4376 4403 4574 4624 4786 4834 4842 4849 4900 4910 4983 4994 5099 5101 5117 5233 5247 5261 5313 5321 5446 5488 5496 5516 5559 5625 5636 5668 5697 5765 5774 5829 5910 6051 6053 6149 6248 6301 6496 6563 6565 6578 6694 6795 6808 6916 6926 6941 6959 6980 6988 7282 7297 7308 7401 7523 7525 7571 7808 7953 8121 8125 8297 8383 8460 8497 8501 8546 8619 8669 8711 8797 8826 8924 8970 9030 9106 9114 9129 9265 9322 9323 9327 9331 9334 9336 9434 9450 9498 9621 9703 9726 9822 9850 9897 9901 9928

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.