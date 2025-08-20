The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Dhanalekshmi (DL) lottery, with the DL-14 draw held at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. A Rs 5,000 consolation prize is also offered.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-14: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-14 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-14:



1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DT 613976 (THRISSUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DN 613976

DO 613976

DP 613976

DR 613976

DS 613976

DU 613976

DV 613976

DW 613976

DX 613976

DY 613976

DZ 613976

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DW 800036 (THRIUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DO 955514 (NEYYATTINKARA)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0290 0604 0740 1533 1581 1678 1886 2156 2600 4666 5392 5432 5800 6014 7238 8154 8229 9048 9112 9422

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1530 1599 5153 9030 9315 9641

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0320 0560 1052 1070 1847 2829 2902 2966 3144 3467 3818 3866 3976 4205 4345 5982 6099 6147 6578 6654 7007 7076 7287 7294 7844 8042 8494 9119 9270 9766

7th Prize: Rs 500

0244 0452 0600 0614 0651 0728 0960 1066 1303 1520 1551 1606 1635 1726 1754 1863 2224 2265 2268 2327 2461 2662 2956 3215 3280 3609 3685 3815 3994 4104 4105 4211 4387 4527 4606 4608 4716 4778 4822 4848 4994 5029 5112 5319 5336 5406 5553 5955 6022 6076 6666 6855 7078 7559 7613 7626 7689 7709 7843 7975 8031 8066 8348 8409 8619 8792 8903 8919 9204 9218 9295 9336 9437 9449 9692 9693

8th Prize: Rs 200

0095 0099 0223 0417 0688 0696 0744 0820 0840 0905 0933 1027 1290 1313 1345 1693 1768 1918 1930 1976 2104 2111 2203 2318 2367 2488 2520 2524 2683 2707 2797 2806 2922 3002 3402 3438 3442 3458 3538 3552 3571 3839 3937 3966 3971 3999 4109 4328 4729 4761 4904 4951 5024 5296 5349 5494 5499 5539 5671 5742 5893 5946 5998 6144 6198 6473 6724 6737 6740 6822 6886 6902 6978 7244 7327 7464 7773 7999 8009 8023 8201 8405 8509 8519 8690 8810 8818 9171 9184 9300 9485 9533 9807 9846 9851 9926

9th Prize: Rs 100

0000 0004 0022 0058 0163 0225 0269 0280 0323 0347 0391 0497 0562 0942 0989 1096 1178 1182 1225 1252 1264 1278 1341 1375 1576 1595 1600 1727 1806 1923 1935 1969 2057 2126 2141 2214 2377 2478 2641 2671 2684 2746 2877 2890 3031 3069 3104 3253 3388 3433 3449 3476 3608 3748 3817 3824 3954 4106 4167 4236 4337 4339 4423 4503 4557 4574 4622 4652 4863 4970 5044 5114 5187 5257 5324 5391 5481 5543 5576 5626 5694 5705 5718 5719 5748 5756 5774 5804 5812 5867 5873 5994 6071 6087 6189 6384 6513 6636 6689 6764 6909 7169 7173 7262 7317 7532 7639 7656 7668 7679 7681 7821 7881 7930 7979 8344 8404 8445 8463 8512 8515 8545 8679 8725 8809 8878 8934 8966 8980 9017 9068 9114 9186 9223 9259 9748 9969 9975

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.