Two Kerala nuns were arrested in Chhattisgarh on charges of trafficking and religious conversion, sparking protests from the CPI, who allege the BJP framed the nuns.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): Following the arrest of two Kerala nuns in the BJP-led government in Chhattisgarh on charges of trafficking and religious conversion, CPI State secretary Binoy Vishwam has called on all party units in Kerala to hold large-scale protests against the BJP government's action.



He alleged that the BJP has framed nuns in false cases, imprisoned them and denied them bail.



Vishwam said, "The serious challenges faced by minorities, including the Christian community, under the RSS-controlled BJP rule have come to light in Chhattisgarh. The Bajrang Dal, which unleashed the attack on nuns, is a member of the RSS family and an ideologue of the BJP. Only a few of the series of anti-Christian attacks carried out by the RSS in the country, both openly and secretly, have been known to the outside world. Even as all this is happening, the loyalty of a section of Christian priests to the BJP is completely astonishing to the minorities."

Allegations Against Christian Leaders and Political Polarisation

"There are at least a few bishops who are the following the RSS strategy of fishing in troubled waters by inciting Christian-Muslim enmity. They are the ones who trust the BJP leaders who go to bishops' houses with cakes like wolves in sheep's clothing at face value. The believers have realised the reality and are now on the streets," he further said.



He said that after these atrocities in Chhattisgarh, the central leadership of the BJP and the Kerala leadership are winking at each other and are completely deceiving the people.



He said that the Communist Party will stand with them and is committed to protecting the rights of religious minorities to worship.

CPI MPs Seek Centre’s Intervention

CPI General Secretary D Raja also today condemned the arrest of the two Kerala nuns in in Chhattisgarh and accused the BJP and RSS of pursuing a "politics of hatred and polarisation."



Raja added that CPI MPs are now engaging with the central government, seeking a meeting with the Union Home Minister to address the matter.



"Firstly, our party condemns what is happening in Chhattisgarh today, including the arrest of nuns. Our party and CPI(M) sent a delegation to Chhattisgarh. Our MPs and top women leaders went there. They met with nuns and raised the issue. Now, our MPs are trying to address this at the centre. They are attempting to meet the Union HM. Let us wait and see what the union government will say," Raja told ANI.



Two Kerala-based nuns were arrested at Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 over charges of human trafficking and religious conversion.



On July 27, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) also strongly condemned the alleged incident, claiming that, according to reports, the women had explicit written permission from their parents but were physically assaulted after being arrested. (ANI)

