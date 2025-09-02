Winners have 30 days to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The SS code represents the Sthree Sakthi lottery. Draws occur daily at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-483 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-483 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-483 on September 2:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SR 502763 (ERNAKULAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SN 502763

SO 502763

SP 502763

SS 502763

ST 502763

SU 502763

SV 502763

SW 502763

SX 502763

SY 502763

SZ 502763

2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakhs

SR 208618 (KANNUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SO 536454 (WAYANADU)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0452 0594 1787 1929 2126 2312 2676 3192 3604 3827 5240 5685 6953 7434 8042 8196 8561 8760 9066 9214

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1219 1649 4313 4735 6030 7566

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0298 0701 0778 1020 1168 1319 1453 2994 3073 3220 3851 3905 4593 4890 5090 5361 5689 6006 6840 7194 7719 7799 8238 8496 8662 8858 8931 9494 9823 9974

7th Prize: Rs 500

0022 0091 0108 0114 0138 0161 0673 0678 0732 0795 0851 0913 0957 1142 1355 1522 1695 1727 1933 1993 2233 2319 2446 2631 2861 3039 3435 3533 3985 3998 4069 4165 4169 4243 4376 4388 4563 4828 4854 5149 5158 5170 5226 5392 5566 5599 5604 5971 6039 6403 6649 7127 7374 7413 7630 7656 7737 7954 7973 8118 8142 8173 8234 8536 8623 8690 8894 9027 9104 9176 9288 9421 9496 9778 9789 9961

8th Prize: Rs 200

0135 0538 0711 0716 0818 0927 1547 1613 1679 1878 1880 2082 2414 2442 2643 2794 3052 3065 3069 3187 3693 3909 3959 4158 4245 4356 4493 4697 4717 4763 4773 4888 5086 5119 5194 5241 5267 5278 5419 5513 5622 5719 5745 5767 5918 6065 6163 6260 6326 6367 6418 6419 6484 6509 6723 6835 6861 7054 7083 7113 7208 7440 7500 8005 8080 8189 8237 8291 8307 8308 8327 8542 8585 8598 8739 8779 8998 9000 9125 9198 9220 9313 9355 9364 9527 9694 9751 9840 9854 9858

9th Prize: Rs 100

0023 0239 0260 0274 0335 0473 0475 0499 0514 0643 0672 0680 0722 0797 0825 0863 0889 0932 1044 1196 1201 1301 1379 1504 1523 1526 1536 1560 1684 1809 1893 1897 1934 1946 1972 2105 2347 2355 2475 2675 2830 3106 3148 3159 3276 3312 3339 3445 3475 3497 3514 3569 3573 3626 3636 3690 4050 4063 4076 4216 4301 4316 4348 4520 4559 4633 4645 4648 4661 4676 4900 4940 5010 5027 5048 5146 5171 5179 5184 5301 5348 5362 5363 5372 5496 5590 5651 5843 5887 6099 6105 6129 6151 6457 6467 6498 6547 6550 6566 6793 6800 6803 6830 6891 6892 6980 7023 7072 7223 7228 7259 7425 7529 7559 7571 7640 7702 7892 7956 7976 8045 8048 8090 8176 8360 8458 8575 8580 8607 8688 8770 8775 8785 8791 8810 8818 8832 8962 9041 9382 9417 9464 9520 9646 9716 9729 9797 9923 9939 9967

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.